New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190 - page 4

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So looks like I might be able to poll the update directory with a bash script and delete that when it pops up after downloading MT5 updates automatically.

Dont really want to go down this route because of the unknown side effects.


I have to concede that I am uncharacteristically stuck!. I had a system that worked under a previous release and indeed still functions as expected in a previous build but not a forced updated version of MT5.

Its broken with an MT5 access violation - I have offered to allow access to my machine and/or upload the offending zip so it can hopefully be reproduced. I dont see what else I can do right now other than cross fingers and hope for a fix in a new build?


I can see that a forced update is useful to MetaQuotes developers for bug fixing++ but its not any use to me  - Im in a world of pain!


Any suggestions welcome

 

So I ended up restricting permissions to the liveupdate folder. I am guessing the directory one step up from liveupdate directory will be named something else and contain another liveupdate folder and the situation starts again. I dont want to restrict the Terminal directory since I use the common files directory lower down the directory structure. That said I am running again under 27th September 2160 for MT5. It will be possible to restrict access to the liveupdate folder by changing permissions on the liveupdate folder when it appears in a sub directory of ..../Terminal/ ..?.. / using a shell script that polls the directory structure.  Changed the permissions on the terminal, strategy tester and metaeditor executables too.

In short ... not happy with my work around but if someones knows an easier out please state it. I am hoping a new build will shortly fix the issues. 

If I get time I will try it on a windows machine ... the guess being that it must work there without an app violation or it would have been pulled ...?

Anyhow ... please point me in another direction if this is total garbage

many thanks for the efforts to date.

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Information about the client terminal can be obtained by two functions: TerminalInfoInteger() and TerminalInfoString(). For parameters, these functions accept values from ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER and ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING respectively. Knowing the parameter value, you can set the size of graphical objects so that they look the...
Files:
folderStructure.png  110 kb
exe.png  141 kb
 
During compilation I pressed CTRL + BREAK and caught in the log 
Internal compiler error


Could not play again.

 

Thick price bars please, at least as an option. They're thick for CHART_SCALE 4 and 5, so it shouldn't be hard to implement it to scale 3? It makes it so much easier to read the chart. Thank you.

PS. I don't suppose tick charts (I mean the real tick charts--N ticks per bar--not the tick plot from Market Watch window) will ever be an option? :)

[Deleted]  
I have installed the MT5 for Android on my Galaxy Note 10+. The tablet interface gets installed by default. Have tried reinstalling after changing to lowest resolution on the phone but still I get the tablet interface. Is there a workaround to get the mobile interface of MT5 on the Note 10+?
Thanks for any help.
Download the MetaTrader 5 mobile app for Android
Download the MetaTrader 5 mobile app for Android
  • www.metatrader5.com
Mobile trading with MetaTrader 5 for Android provides a convenient access to the Forex and Exchange markets from your smartphone or your tablet. Regardless of where you are, you can connect to your broker's server, analyze quotes of currencies, stocks and other exchange instruments, and execute trade operations. All the above features are...
 
reinitialization of the colors of custom indicators on switching accounts was fixed -


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.14 20:02

Beta 2210 released.

We are preparing a big release with many new features by November 28th, and because of that we release beta versions daily without publicly discovering new features.


 
rob:

So I ended up restricting permissions to the liveupdate folder. I am guessing the directory one step up from liveupdate directory will be named something else and contain another liveupdate folder and the situation starts again. I dont want to restrict the Terminal directory since I use the common files directory lower down the directory structure. That said I am running again under 27th September 2160 for MT5. It will be possible to restrict access to the liveupdate folder by changing permissions on the liveupdate folder when it appears in a sub directory of ..../Terminal/ ..?.. / using a shell script that polls the directory structure.  Changed the permissions on the terminal, strategy tester and metaeditor executables too.

In short ... not happy with my work around but if someones knows an easier out please state it. I am hoping a new build will shortly fix the issues. 

If I get time I will try it on a windows machine ... the guess being that it must work there without an app violation or it would have been pulled ...?

Anyhow ... please point me in another direction if this is total garbage

many thanks for the efforts to date.

Suprise its Wine!.

Switched to windows dev environment.

I dont believe MT5 should be promoted as being able to run under linux at all (it is) https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_linux - it doesnt - the time between fixes for wine and a workable system make it impracticle unless you like installing operating systems and wine versions hoping for a solution to app violations.

I do wonder if its tested at all under linux? If not might be an idea not to promote its use (at all) - even if its with a warning that some functionality might not work. strategy tester having an app violation is not some functionality its one of three main system pieces.

Installation on Linux - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
Installation on Linux - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Linux is a Unix-like computer operating system assembled under the model of free and open source software development and distribution. Linux systems are widely used in smartphones and server hardware. Many home PC users prefer it to MS Windows series. One of the Linux features is the absence of a unified distribution kit. Different groups of...
 
rob:

Suprise its Wine!.

Switched to windows dev environment.

I dont believe MT5 should be promoted as being able to run under linux at all (it is) https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_linux - it doesnt - the time between fixes for wine and a workable system make it impracticle unless you like installing operating systems and wine versions hoping for a solution to app violations.

I do wonder if its tested at all under linux? If not might be an idea not to promote its use (at all) - even if its with a warning that some functionality might not work. strategy tester having an app violation is not some functionality its one of three main system pieces.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08

We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.

Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.

We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Thankyou for your advice which I followed. The system is now running with relevant versions listed - breakpoints being hit no problems.

It is also, of course, of interest to receive information on platform direction wrt 32 bit architecture.

Many Thanks

Files:
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running.png  268 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform

MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.18 20:27

Beta 2218 builds available:

  • fixed hang of chart handlers when opening optimization window
  • fixed rendering of optimization window
  • removed the MathArctan2 function from the regular Math.mqh library, as the function became regular
  • active account and server are highlighted in the navigator
  • fixed the problem of working out the DebugBreak () function in the debugger
  • fixed reset of indicators when switching accounts
  • a standard example \ MQL5 \ Experts \ Examples \ Math 3D \ Math 3D.mq5 was added, showing not only visualization of calculations of different formulas, but also work with the project, including predefined settings sets:







New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11- post #1252
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