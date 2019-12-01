New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190 - page 4
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So looks like I might be able to poll the update directory with a bash script and delete that when it pops up after downloading MT5 updates automatically.
Dont really want to go down this route because of the unknown side effects.
I have to concede that I am uncharacteristically stuck!. I had a system that worked under a previous release and indeed still functions as expected in a previous build but not a forced updated version of MT5.
Its broken with an MT5 access violation - I have offered to allow access to my machine and/or upload the offending zip so it can hopefully be reproduced. I dont see what else I can do right now other than cross fingers and hope for a fix in a new build?
I can see that a forced update is useful to MetaQuotes developers for bug fixing++ but its not any use to me - Im in a world of pain!
Any suggestions welcome
So I ended up restricting permissions to the liveupdate folder. I am guessing the directory one step up from liveupdate directory will be named something else and contain another liveupdate folder and the situation starts again. I dont want to restrict the Terminal directory since I use the common files directory lower down the directory structure. That said I am running again under 27th September 2160 for MT5. It will be possible to restrict access to the liveupdate folder by changing permissions on the liveupdate folder when it appears in a sub directory of ..../Terminal/ ..?.. / using a shell script that polls the directory structure. Changed the permissions on the terminal, strategy tester and metaeditor executables too.
In short ... not happy with my work around but if someones knows an easier out please state it. I am hoping a new build will shortly fix the issues.
If I get time I will try it on a windows machine ... the guess being that it must work there without an app violation or it would have been pulled ...?
Anyhow ... please point me in another direction if this is total garbage
many thanks for the efforts to date.
Could not play again.
Thick price bars please, at least as an option. They're thick for CHART_SCALE 4 and 5, so it shouldn't be hard to implement it to scale 3? It makes it so much easier to read the chart. Thank you.
PS. I don't suppose tick charts (I mean the real tick charts--N ticks per bar--not the tick plot from Market Watch window) will ever be an option? :)
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(MT5) There are two very restrictive errors that make me leave the platform.
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.14 19:58Fixed, will be available in tomorrow's build.
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New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.14 20:02
Beta 2210 released.
We are preparing a big release with many new features by November 28th, and because of that we release beta versions daily without publicly discovering new features.
So I ended up restricting permissions to the liveupdate folder. I am guessing the directory one step up from liveupdate directory will be named something else and contain another liveupdate folder and the situation starts again. I dont want to restrict the Terminal directory since I use the common files directory lower down the directory structure. That said I am running again under 27th September 2160 for MT5. It will be possible to restrict access to the liveupdate folder by changing permissions on the liveupdate folder when it appears in a sub directory of ..../Terminal/ ..?.. / using a shell script that polls the directory structure. Changed the permissions on the terminal, strategy tester and metaeditor executables too.
In short ... not happy with my work around but if someones knows an easier out please state it. I am hoping a new build will shortly fix the issues.
If I get time I will try it on a windows machine ... the guess being that it must work there without an app violation or it would have been pulled ...?
Anyhow ... please point me in another direction if this is total garbage
many thanks for the efforts to date.
Suprise its Wine!.
Switched to windows dev environment.
I dont believe MT5 should be promoted as being able to run under linux at all (it is) https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_linux - it doesnt - the time between fixes for wine and a workable system make it impracticle unless you like installing operating systems and wine versions hoping for a solution to app violations.
I do wonder if its tested at all under linux? If not might be an idea not to promote its use (at all) - even if its with a warning that some functionality might not work. strategy tester having an app violation is not some functionality its one of three main system pieces.
Suprise its Wine!.
Switched to windows dev environment.
I dont believe MT5 should be promoted as being able to run under linux at all (it is) https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/install_linux - it doesnt - the time between fixes for wine and a workable system make it impracticle unless you like installing operating systems and wine versions hoping for a solution to app violations.
I do wonder if its tested at all under linux? If not might be an idea not to promote its use (at all) - even if its with a warning that some functionality might not work. strategy tester having an app violation is not some functionality its one of three main system pieces.
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New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
Thankyou for your advice which I followed. The system is now running with relevant versions listed - breakpoints being hit no problems.
It is also, of course, of interest to receive information on platform direction wrt 32 bit architecture.
Many Thanks
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New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.11.18 20:27
Beta 2218 builds available: