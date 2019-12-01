New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190 - page 2

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MetaQuotes Software Corp .:
Good evening, I inform you that after the update below I find an anomaly in my card in the Market Watch list system because it was blocked at 10: 00 of 10/18/19, strangely it makes me operate both in sell and in bay but with the data at last last Friday not considering the current values ... and my problem or it also happens to others, I would like an answer or a technical help on how or what to do since I cannot effect any transaction in real time. thanks
 
enzopiccolo:
Good evening, I inform you that after the update below I find an anomaly in my card in the Market Watch list system because it was blocked at 10: 00 of 10/18/19, strangely it makes me operate both in sell and in bay but with the data at last last Friday not considering the current values ... and my problem or it also happens to others, I would like an answer or a technical help on how or what to do since I cannot effect any transaction in real time. thanks
Please post only in English on this forum. Use the automatic translation tool if needed. Use simple language structure when using mechanical translation.
[Deleted]  

How do I integrate my python program with this new build?

 
Nelson Wanyama:

How do I integrate my python program with this new build?

You can look at this thread MetaTrader 5 Python User Group and especially on the post #25
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary
  • 2019.03.14
  • www.mql5.com
The Main StudyPython Releases for Windows - website, MetaTrader5 : Python Package - website ---------------- The Article MetaTrader 5 and Python in...
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:
You can look at this thread MetaTrader 5 Python User Group and especially on the post #25

Thanks

 
enzopiccolo:
Good evening, I inform you that after the update below I find an anomaly on my card in the Market Watch list system because it was blocked at 10: 00 of 10/18/19, strangely it makes me operate both in sell and in bay I would like to answer or to help me, I would like to answer or technical help real time.  thanks 

This is an English language forum.

Please only post in English.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

I have used the tool to translate your post this time.

 
There are two very limiting bugs that are making me abandon the platform.
I reported this many months ago, and today in the latest versions of mt5 (build 2170 and build 2190) the bugs continue to haunt me. It seems that there is no interest from developers.

(BUG 1)
- If you reconnect or change your "broker account" to an existing one, the indicators you have placed on the chart that you have changed have changed the colors and size of the lines back to the original indicator colors and line types. This bug is very annoying and badly harmful and until today has not been fixed.

(BUG 2)
Windows 10 falls creators with AMD 8 core processor does not work on TICKS optimization on metatrader, I say this because I have windows 10 with INTEL processor and I usually optimize the same robots without problem if I do optimization on windows 10 with AMD processor from 8 cores the process never starts ... I have this bug in windows 10, since the moment they launched the falls creators version of windows 10 with AMD.
it on windows 10 + AMD processor, only accepts optimize with TICKS periods of a few days, if I put 2 or 3 months it already hangs and does not advance ... all 8 cores are stopped at 0.0% in optimization .. and does not go out of this value.

(And if I use the same windows 10 with INTEL processor and the same EA, I optimize normally).


Files:
bug.jpg  105 kb
log.txt  7 kb
 

I've been looking for a good place to report a bug and haven't find any place better than this topic.

When you press "stop" while backtesting EA with custom DLL, dll does not receive DLL_PROCESS_DETACH, it can't free resources and the following backtest start fails because tester can't copy dll:

Tester  file Libraries\my_library.dll write error [32]
Tester  requested data synchronization error

... which is most likely still in use by previous backtest process.

This bug forces to implement hacky methods. For example to detect stale process I hit dll every X milliseconds (from inside of OnTimer) and dll kills process when it's not being hit during some timeout. It works but kills visual tester when it's on pause, I have to disable dll quit on no-hit-timeout when in visual tester. But there are still some cases when there is unwanted timeout, for example EA is busy executing MQL code longer than timeout or os is non-responsive while it lacks on cpu resources.

Things would be easier if "stop" button ended backtest process just like it ends at the end of period with calling DLL detach and/or calling EA's OnDeinit to free resources manually.

How to quickly develop and debug a trading strategy in MetaTrader 5
How to quickly develop and debug a trading strategy in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
Scalping automatic systems are rightfully regarded the pinnacle of algorithmic trading, but at the same time their code is the most difficult to write. In this article we will show how to build strategies based on analysis of incoming ticks using the built-in debugging tools and visual testing. Developing rules for entry and exit often require...
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CNotInstantiable
  {
protected:
                     CNotInstantiable(void) {};
public:
                    ~CNotInstantiable(void) {};

  };
CNotInstantiable*  arrayPointers[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   ArrayResize(arrayPointers,5);

  }

Why this compilation error ? Resizing an array of pointers should not invoke the constructor, is it ?

 

Most recently, in the past month I cannot access the Market Tab in the Toolbox.  It is not there. And cannot install anything from the market.  Uninstalled, reinstalled MT5, no use. The same MT5 terminal works properly on another computer.  I tried everything I could think of.   Can any one advise?   Running Win7 with latest updates. Is there a hidden folder or registry file which needs to be addressed?


Thank you all.

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