New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190 - page 2
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Good evening, I inform you that after the update below I find an anomaly in my card in the Market Watch list system because it was blocked at 10: 00 of 10/18/19, strangely it makes me operate both in sell and in bay but with the data at last last Friday not considering the current values ... and my problem or it also happens to others, I would like an answer or a technical help on how or what to do since I cannot effect any transaction in real time. thanks
How do I integrate my python program with this new build?
How do I integrate my python program with this new build?
You can look at this thread MetaTrader 5 Python User Group and especially on the post #25
Thanks
This is an English language forum.
Please only post in English.
Use the site's translation tool if necessary.
I have used the tool to translate your post this time.
I've been looking for a good place to report a bug and haven't find any place better than this topic.
When you press "stop" while backtesting EA with custom DLL, dll does not receive DLL_PROCESS_DETACH, it can't free resources and the following backtest start fails because tester can't copy dll:
Tester file Libraries\my_library.dll write error [32] Tester requested data synchronization error
... which is most likely still in use by previous backtest process.
This bug forces to implement hacky methods. For example to detect stale process I hit dll every X milliseconds (from inside of OnTimer) and dll kills process when it's not being hit during some timeout. It works but kills visual tester when it's on pause, I have to disable dll quit on no-hit-timeout when in visual tester. But there are still some cases when there is unwanted timeout, for example EA is busy executing MQL code longer than timeout or os is non-responsive while it lacks on cpu resources.
Things would be easier if "stop" button ended backtest process just like it ends at the end of period with calling DLL detach and/or calling EA's OnDeinit to free resources manually.
Why this compilation error ? Resizing an array of pointers should not invoke the constructor, is it ?
Most recently, in the past month I cannot access the Market Tab in the Toolbox. It is not there. And cannot install anything from the market. Uninstalled, reinstalled MT5, no use. The same MT5 terminal works properly on another computer. I tried everything I could think of. Can any one advise? Running Win7 with latest updates. Is there a hidden folder or registry file which needs to be addressed?
Thank you all.