New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190 - page 5
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.24 20:10
There is no need to worry about the size of the terminal - it is very compact and integral within its capabilities.
We added DirectX to enable the creation of a new class of programs. Powerful and more professional due to high-quality visualization.
SQLite will dramatically simplify work with massive and heterogeneous data. No need to deal with primitive file bindings, just save to the database.
We go further:
It will be possible to compile existing libraries in EX5 with minor corrections. All potentially dangerous api calls will be replaced by MQL5 controlling wrappers.
Something will be available in the release on November 27, and the rest in the next beta and releases.
Build 2228 is available:
New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11 - post #1254
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190
Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.24 22:29
Hi,
I'm running into an issue running the forward testing using a script. Has anyone experienced anything similar?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/327527
Thank You
Hi guys, just to let you know that I found a bug using the new feature "Input Group". I posted all the details here:
Link
;)