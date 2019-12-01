New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2190 - page 5

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.11.24 20:10

There is no need to worry about the size of the terminal - it is very compact and integral within its capabilities.

We added DirectX to enable the creation of a new class of programs. Powerful and more professional due to high-quality visualization.

SQLite will dramatically simplify work with massive and heterogeneous data. No need to deal with primitive file bindings, just save to the database.


We go further:

  1. We add Clang / LLVM support for C / C ++ to the editor to compile DLL / EXE projects locally



  2. More importantly, we are opening a new class of programs in the form of modules written in C / C ++ and safely converted to EX5

    It will be possible to compile existing libraries in EX5 with minor corrections. All potentially dangerous api calls will be replaced by MQL5 controlling wrappers.



  3. We add Python support to make it easy to run python scripts from the editor to generate / process data for MQL5

  4. We expand the detailed settings of commissions and slips of the tester in addition to the symbol settings already redefined in beta

  5. We reduce resource costs and the very scheme of delivering historical data to local agents


Something will be available in the release on November 27, and the rest in the next beta and releases.



 

Build 2228 is available: 

New Graphics Capabilities in MQL5 with Direct Access to DirectX 11 - post #1254 

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2019.11.12
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Impressive. Are there any plans to support modules written in other languages than C/C++ which compile to llvm ir? More importantly, will this C/C++ dll/executable able to call MQL api (open position, select history, etc)?
 

Hi,


I'm running into an issue running the forward testing using a script. Has anyone experienced anything similar?


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/327527


Thank You

Automated Testing - Forward Testing Errors
Automated Testing - Forward Testing Errors
  • 2019.11.30
  • www.mql5.com
Hi All, I have a set of scripts that run the MT5 terminal automatically in optimization mode and output the result in xml format...
 

Hi guys, just to let you know that I found a bug using the new feature "Input Group". I posted all the details here:

Link

;)

BUG in Market Automated Testing System - When using INPUT GROUP statement
BUG in Market Automated Testing System - When using INPUT GROUP statement
  • 2019.11.30
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, Just a heads up... I've just came across this behavior when you submit an indicator that makes use of the newest feature: Input Group...
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