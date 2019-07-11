Why does the list of signals shown in MT4 not match the list of signals shown on MQL5 website?
It was discussed many times on the forum.
To make it shorter: the signals on the signal tab in Metatrader are in sorted with rating (same with signal webpage) + compatibility (for Metatrader tab only).
Means: compatibility with your account etc.
If you want to see/check some particular signal in the signal tab - use search on the top right corner of Metatrader for example.
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I collected some posts below -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New to fx...how to subscribe to a signal on mt4 demo?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 17:16
And according to the signals in signal tab... so they (signals in Metatrader) are sorted accodring to the rating, and they are placed to your tab based on the compatibility with your broker/s account.
So, if you do not see your desirable signal to subscribe (or if you do not have the signal tab at all) - ask the broker (do they support the signals or not), and if yes so use Signal webpage here to subscribe.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:14
Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.02.21 14:31
The signal's showcase in MQL5.com website shows only real account signals, even if you use the search by name, author, broker function (in filter), it will give you only real account results.
If you search by name in the general search of MQL5.com website (on the top right corner) you will find demo signals too, but these are not present in the general signal's showcase.
If you try the signal's tab in the terminal window of your metaquotes platform, you will only get real account signalsif you've got a real trading accountand only demo signalsif you are trading with a demo account.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
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MQL5 has certain levels of visibility for signals.
Thanks for the links and info. I read all of the information provided as well as a few others I found. Unfortunately, none of them fully answered my questions.
I'll try to restate my issues in very simple terms that can be replicated.
In MT4, when logged in to a demo Oanda account (server: Oanda-v20 Practice-2), If I go to the Signals tab this is what I see.
Note that there is just one signal listed.
However, on the MQL5 website when I go to the Signals page, make sure all filters are cleared, and view a list of all signals on the MT4 platform using the Oanda-v20 Practice-2 broker, I get a much larger list.
I assume that this list is larger because the MQL5 website is showing both signals for demo accounts and real accounts. However, I would expect the signal which appeared in MT4 to be present in this list. It is not. Am I incorrect in my understanding? Are signals for demo accounts not displayed in the list of signals on the MQL5 website? If that's the case, how do I search the MQL5 website for signals that can be used on a demo account?
Furthermore, regarding that one signal that showed up in MT4 (see first screenshot above). However, searching for this signal by name both in MT4 and on the MQL5 website produces no results.
I know the signal exists because it appears in MT4 (see first screenshot above). However, when I search for it by name in MT4 or on the MQL5 website, it's not found.
There seems to be so much inconsistency here. Why is this so confusing?
...
There seems to be so much inconsistency here. Why is this so confusing?
As I told above - many things (exact formula for signal rating, formula/rules for the compatibility with the account for the signal to be presented on the Signal tab in Metatrader, and more).
About the signal on your Signal tab - you can see the warning on the left side of the signal page:
"This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature."
So, this signal is automatically identified as new signal with random/inconsistent results.
So, it is only I can say.
Thanks for the links and info. I read all of the information provided as well as a few others I found. Unfortunately, none of them fully answered my questions.
I'll try to restate my issues in very simple terms that can be replicated.
In MT4, when logged in to a demo Oanda account (server: Oanda-v20 Practice-2), If I go to the Signals tab this is what I see.
Note that there is just one signal listed.
However, on the MQL5 website when I go to the Signals page, make sure all filters are cleared, and view a list of all signals on the MT4 platform using the Oanda-v20 Practice-2 broker, I get a much larger list.
I assume that this list is larger because the MQL5 website is showing both signals for demo accounts and real accounts. However, I would expect the signal which appeared in MT4 to be present in this list. It is not. Am I incorrect in my understanding? Are signals for demo accounts not displayed in the list of signals on the MQL5 website? If that's the case, how do I search the MQL5 website for signals that can be used on a demo account?
Furthermore, regarding that one signal that showed up in MT4 (see first screenshot above). However, searching for this signal by name both in MT4 and on the MQL5 website produces no results.
I know the signal exists because it appears in MT4 (see first screenshot above). However, when I search for it by name in MT4 or on the MQL5 website, it's not found.
There seems to be so much inconsistency here. Why is this so confusing?
This has to do with your broker, not all brokers offer signals and some may filter them.
As I told above - many things (exact formula for signal rating, formula/rules for the compatibility with the account for the signal to be presented on the Signal tab in Metatrader, and more).
This gets to the heart of the matter. What are these mysterious filters? You mention "exact formula". What is that formula? You mention "rules for compatibility". Where are those rules? You mention "... and more". What else affects the discrepancy? Are these things documented anywhere?
The MQL5 rating/ranking formula is not publicly known, so we have to take it as it is.
This has to do with your broker, not all brokers offer signals and some may filter them.
Thanks for the response. My broker, Oanda, allows signals. So if you're correct then they must be filtering them. Do you know of any way to determine the filtering rules a broker uses, specifically Oanda?
You can ask them, we wouldn't know.
You should know though that when a signal is unrated is not visible in MT4/5 or MQL5 databases and its only visible through the MQL5.com and MT4/5 upper right corner search.
You can see if a signal is rated or not, by clicking the signals option of a member/seller in his/her profile page.
Also with a real/live account you will only find real account/paid signals in your MT4/5 signal tab, while you will find only demo/free signals with a demo account.
Signals sorted on MT4/MT5 tabs and on MQL5 website are different (by sorting). We know those differences from the replies of admins (which
we found using forum search).
And all the rules are not disclosed by MQ.
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As to searching for demo signals - it depends on the broker.
For example - I can find many free signals on the signal tab using demo account:
You can see from the image above - how many signals which are compatible with demo account of this broker.
And it is your broker -
So, your case is related to your broker only (the signal service did not find any free signal to be compatible with this broker's account, or the broker is having some prohibition concerning signal service in general).
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I'm trying to understand why the list of signals shown in the "Signals" tab of MT4 doesn't match up with the list of signals shown on the MQL5 website. I suspect I need to input the correct set of filter criteria on the MQL5 website, and I have been fairly successful at *approximating* the filter criteria that seems to be built in to MT4. However, it's not quite the same, and there are other discrepancies I can't explain.
Issue #1: Lists don't match
I have an Oanda Demo account (Oanda-v20 Practice-2). With this account open in MT4, I go to the Signals tab and I see one signal listed. It's named "TWELVE Th ANGEL LELIEL". It is the only signal listed. However, on the MQL5 website when I go to the Signals page, select MT4 as the platform and choose Oanda-v20 Priactice-2 as the broker, I get 78 pages of signals. Quite a difference there. So, I suspect MT4 is doing some further filtering. I know that Oanda obeys FIFO and doesn't allow hedging, so on the MT5 website I go to the filters section and further filter my results by selecting both checkboes... "Hedging is not used" and "Closing by FIFO". However, I'm still getting 9 signals on the MQL5 website, and none of them are the one signal displayed in MT4. What's going on here?
Issue #2: Lists almost match
I have an Oanda Real/Live account (Oanda-v20 Live-1). Issues here is similar to Issue #1 but slightly different. In MT4 I see a list of 43 signals. On MQL5 website, after selecting MT4 as my platform and Oanda-v20 Live-1 as my broker, I get 77 pages of signals. So then I start filtering. I found that if I only check the "Hedging is not used" filter (leave the "Closing by FIFO" unchecked) then I get a list of signals on MQL5 that is *mostly* the same as the list of signals in MT4. However, there are a few signals shown in MQL5 that are not shown in MT4 (eg. "Superforex Forexcopy" signal). I can't explain this discrepancy. Also, Oanda adheres to FIFO, so I also can't explain why checking the "Closing by FIFO" filter on MQL5 severely limits the available signals such that it no longer displays signals that are displayed in MT4. What's going on here?
Issue #3: Search comes up blank
In MT4, on my demo account, only one signal is available (See Issue #1 above). It is named "TWELVE Th ANGEL LELIEL". So, I open up the MQL5 website, go to the Signals page, clear all filters and only choose the "MT4" platform as the only filter (not filtering by broker either). Then I search by copying and pasting the exact name of this signal from MT4 into the MQL5 website. When I search for "TWELVE Th ANGEL LELIEL" nothing comes up. I've tried everything and cannot seem to locate this signal on the MQL5 website by searching for it's name. However, I know it exists (it's at <...>). Now, why is it that I cannot find this signal on the MQL5 website by simply searching for it's name (with all filters cleared)? What's going on here?
In general, I'm totally confused by the discrepancy between the signals shown to me in MT4 and the signals shown to me on the MQL5 website. There apparently is some sort of filtering going on behind the scenes, but I don't know what that is. Ideally, so that I can be sure I am researching and selecting the correct signals, I would be able to see an exact match between both MT4 and MQL5. Otherwise, I don't know if a signal shown to me on the MQL5 website will be able to be copied to my account in MT4.
How do I reconcile all of this?