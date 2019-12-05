New to fx...how to subscribe to a signal on mt4 demo?
Of course they do, follow the instructions below:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the paymet method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
15. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Demo account can only subscribe to "demo" signals, and real account to "real" signals.
Eleni, Sergey, thanks for your responses.
I am trying a different signal this morning, and I can follow steps 1 to 4, as with the previous signal.
I am stuck on step 5, because I don't see the button.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
This is what the lower part of my demo screen looks like now. Where is the button?
If you click on the blue name (of your picture) you can Subscribe for free ???
That's strange because this supposed to be a real trading account signal and real signals don't come free !!!
I suggest you to contact the signal provider to ask him about it.
Eleni, when I click on the blue name, it sends me to the browser
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/50427?utm_campaign=MetaTrader+4+Terminal&utm_medium=special&utm_source=search+panel
I click "copy trades" and a window comes up with a green button
- reviews: 2
- 2016.04.24
- MakaWelly
- www.mql5.com
Then I think your broker does not support signals.
Ask them, because I don't see the Signal tab in your terminal window.
As far as I know -
Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals and real signals, and real account to "real" signals. Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription.
As far as I know -
Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals and real signals, and real account to "real" signals. Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription.
Sergey, check this out:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/170313
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why is there 4000 signals on the site, and through the SignalBaseTotal function in the terminal only 1000 signals?
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.12.05 08:40
Only signals compatible with the current trading account are displayed in the terminal.
And according to the signals in signal tab... so they (signals in Metatrader) are sorted accodring to the rating, and they are placed to your tab based on the compatibility with your broker/s account.
So, if you do not see your desirable signal to subscribe (or if you do not have the signal tab at all) - ask the broker (do they support the signals or not), and if yes so use Signal webpage here to subscribe.
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I'm following the tutorials for subscribing to a signal, and the process is not completing. Do the signals work on a demo account?