Signal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why is there 4000 signals on the site, and through the SignalBaseTotal function in the terminal only 1000 signals?
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.12.05 08:40
Only signals compatible with the current trading account are displayed in the terminal.
Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
Concerning to the signals
in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:
- rating, and
- the compatibility with your broker's account.
It is impossible.
I think - all the signals (available for subscription) are on website here.
But here, if I select subscribers (200-370) trading weeks (64-92) I get an empty page instead of this signal!!
Unfortunately the search on Metaquotes site is not reliable!
Sorry you are not right! For mt4 I found e.g. in the mt4-signal tab: Batman Gold with a Growth of 29 467% and 266 subscribers.
But here, if I select subscribers (200-370) trading weeks (64-92) I get an empty page instead of this signal!!
Unfortunately the search on Metaquotes site is not reliable!
Are you trying to find it from the Signal page?
Use Search (on the top right corner) and you will find it.
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The reason you could not find it: MQ is using the rating to sort the signals on the website too (rating for the signals in Metatrader signal tab, and the otther rating for the Signal website).
- scrolling through the signals list if they are sorted acc. to their name becomes horribly slowly as of "G" or "H" and it is getting worse.
- I'd like to have this list of signals as csv-file to e.g. add my own criteria like a recovery factor.
- I asked then how I can export the list of my favourites!
But this is from today - I don't expect an answer yet.
Are you trying to find it from the Signal page?
Use Search (on the top right corner) and you will find it.
--------------------
The reason you could not find it: MQ is using the rating to sort the signals on the website too (rating for the signals in Metatrader signal tab, and the otther rating for the Signal website).
Profit/Month,% is 100% as a maximum in the Filter... but this demo signal made about 200% for one month ... so, according to crearia for this Filter - this signal is "out of range" ...
I used Search (on the top right corner of every page on the forum) - and I found the signal - I do not want to advertise the signal - but I found it using Search (not Filter; I used Search).
I have not only this told it to the Service Desk, but as well that:
- scrolling through the signals list if they are sorted acc. to their name becomes horribly slowly as of "G" or "H" and it is getting worse.
- I'd like to have this list of signals as csv-file to e.g. add my own criteria like a recovery factor.
- I asked then how I can export the list of my favourites!
But this is from today - I don't expect an answer yet.
If you will not receive reply from the service desk for 1 or 2 weeks - let me know (and I will send those proposals to the service desk with the link to this thread for example).
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Dear all
I have a easy question
Why there are signal provider available on the Metratrader in the page Signal (the one between page Market and Code Base) but not on the site www.mql5.com ?
regards