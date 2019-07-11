Why does the list of signals shown in MT4 not match the list of signals shown on MQL5 website? - page 2

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Continue with your broker.

I can find some signal (not all but many signals) using search in Metatrader.
Example - 




 

And now - with MetaQuotes demo server.
I am trying to find the signal you are "discussing" here, and I found using search - 


Thus, if the people want to find something - they will find.
Irrespective off the sorting rules etc.

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And as we know - it is recommended to subscribe directly from Metatrader (not from signal webpage).

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