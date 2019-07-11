Why does the list of signals shown in MT4 not match the list of signals shown on MQL5 website? - page 2
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I can find some signal (not all but many signals) using search in Metatrader.
Example -
And now - with MetaQuotes demo server.
I am trying to find the signal you are "discussing" here, and I found using search -
Thus, if the people want to find something - they will find.
Irrespective off the sorting rules etc.
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And as we know - it is recommended to subscribe directly from Metatrader (not from signal webpage).