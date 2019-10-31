can't see signals in MT4 terminal that I can see on mql5.com website - how to sub
Hi,
I can see some signals on mql5.com but can't see same signals within my MT4 terminal to subscribe to them.
When I click on subscribe on mql5.com an instance of MT4 is opened but it's not the one I want to use to set the signal up. How can I subscribe from MT4 to a signal that isn't showing up there? Is there any way?
Attached screenshots showing signal on mql5.com, signal not showing in MT4 when sorted alphabetically, and button to open MT4 when I click subscribe on mql5.com that opens wrong instance of MT4. I've had to delete signal names because the first time that I asked this question my post was deleted because it showed a signal name. Of course the admin who took the time to delete the post did not take the time to answer my question so I have to go through another set of posting and typing. Thanks for any assistance.
Thanks
Not all signals are visible in both MQL5.com and MT4/5 signal database.
Search for your desired signal in the upper right search area of MT4/5 terminal.
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Hi,
I can see some signals on mql5.com but can't see same signals within my MT4 terminal to subscribe to them.
When I click on subscribe on mql5.com an instance of MT4 is opened but it's not the one I want to use to set the signal up. How can I subscribe from MT4 to a signal that isn't showing up there? Is there any way?
Attached screenshots showing signal on mql5.com, signal not showing in MT4 when sorted alphabetically, and button to open MT4 when I click subscribe on mql5.com that opens wrong instance of MT4. I've had to delete signal names because the first time that I asked this question my post was deleted because it showed a signal name. Of course the admin who took the time to delete the post did not take the time to answer my question so I have to go through another set of posting and typing. Thanks for any assistance.
Thanks