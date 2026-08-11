MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 15
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Hello,
I could not install MetaTrader5 by:
pip install MetaTrader5
I got the following error:
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
Knowing that I am on MAC laptop and I have Python 3.7.6
Thanks in advance to provide me the solution
Only Windows :(
I just wanted to update this thread with some feature requests...
python echo_args.py EURUSD 15
So that way you can pick up the symbol and timeframe in the sys.argv
Dear Sergey:Why is there no integrated feature of Pyhon_scrite in the current V2361 version? What a great feature this is?
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes/terminal/2125
(Pictures published in the 2340 release)
Dear Sergey:Why is there no integrated feature of Pyhon_scrite in the current V2361 version? What a great feature this is?
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes/terminal/2125
(Pictures published in the 2340 release)
I am not a specialist on Python sorry ... but as I see - the discussion is going on in the other part of the forum,
example - post #607 and next posts after that.
Also - look at examples here https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5
Can the python integration be used some how to automate testing? For example to test an EA against many currencies, timeframes and settings?
I am currently using the command line start but I was hoping the python integration could do that
Can the python integration be used some how to automate testing? For example to test an EA against many currencies, timeframes and settings?
I am currently using the command line start but I was hoping the python integration could do that
No, but maybe you can take some inspiration from here: https://github.com/samuraitaiga/py-metatrader
No, but maybe you can take some inspiration from here: https://github.com/samuraitaiga/py-metatrader
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Something to Read - Python for Finance: Analyze Big Financial Data - the blog post (the book)
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Hello dear friends ,
I am a beginner user in meta trader , I am so interested in using python API for my trading tasks,
but when I was trying to load all the symbols by
symbols=mt5.symbols_get()
it return None as symbols but when I wrote in other script
rates = mt5.copy_rates_from("غسالم", mt5.TIMEFRAME_D1, utc_from)
it gives corresponding data to غسالم and works well .
because I want to trade on all symbols and filter them it is mandatory to access their list but unfortunately the symbols_get is not working . please help me to find solution
my broker : Mofid
and symbols are written in Persian.
Hello,
I could not install MetaTrader5 by:
pip install MetaTrader5
I got the following error:
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement MetaTrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for MetaTrader5
Knowing that I am on MAC laptop and I have Python 3.7.6
Thanks in advance to provide me the solution
I had same problem too . The solution is install python 3.7.2 and add to path environment then run the python in cmd or bash to make sure your default version is 3.7.2 then use python3 -m pip install MetaTrader5