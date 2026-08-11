MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 8

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SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5 

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SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5

MQL5 is a perfect solution for algorithmic trading since it is as close to C++ as possible in terms of both syntax and computation speed. The MetaTrader 5 platform offers its users the modern specialized language for developing trading robots and custom indicators allowing them to go beyond simple trading tasks and create analytical systems of any complexity.

In addition to asynchronous trading functions and math libraries, traders also have access to the network functions, importing data to Python, parallel computing in OpenCL, native support for .NET libraries with "smart" function import, integration with MS Visual Studio and data visualization using DirectX. These indispensable tools in the arsenal of modern algorithmic trading currently allow users to solve a variety of tasks without leaving the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5
SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 is a perfect solution for algorithmic trading since it is as close to C++ as possible in terms of both syntax and computation speed. The MetaTrader 5 platform offers its users the modern specialized language for developing trading robots and custom indicators allowing them to go beyond simple trading tasks and create analytical systems of...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/02/20 13:02

Please note that directly from the editor (not the terminal) Jupyter Notebook * .ipynb files are supported.

You can fully run them.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader

Vladimir Perervenko , 2020.02.22 21:37

If so 

from MetaTrader5 import *

Then 

initialize ()

If 

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

Then 

mt5.initialize ()

The rest of the package commands are similar.

Good luck


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader

Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/02/27 22:02

We collected 5.0.23 python libraries for 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 versions.

Update via: 

pip install metatrader5

or

pip install --upgrade metatrader5

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am trying to install it through pip, but getting error:

C:\Users\jw>pip install --upgrade metatrader5
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement metatrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for metatrader5

C:\Users\jw>pip install --upgrade metatrader5==5.0.23
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement metatrader5==5.0.23 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for metatrader5==5.0.23

C:\Users\jw>pip install metatrader5
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement metatrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for metatrader5

I have seen there is distribution in the pypi: https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/#files

But in the required versions it is not mentioned. Hence I guess that's why I am not able to install it.

Please make sure it is downloadable through pip.

MetaTrader5
MetaTrader5
  • 2020.02.27
  • pypi.org
Download the file for your platform. If you're not sure which to choose, learn more about installing packages. Files for MetaTrader5, version 5.0.23 Filename, size File type Python version Upload date Hashes MetaTrader5-5.0.23-cp35-cp35m-win32.whl (91.8 kB) MetaTrader5-5.0.23-cp35-cp35m-win_amd64.whl (105.5 kB...
 
jaffer wilson:

I am trying to install it through pip, but getting error:

I have seen there is distribution in the pypi: https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/#files

But in the required versions it is not mentioned. Hence I guess that's why I am not able to install it.

Please make sure it is downloadable through pip.

 
Can this installation be run on linux?
 
pip install MetaTrader5 does not work even after an upgrade to python 3.8
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