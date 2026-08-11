MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - the summary - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
SQLite: Native handling of SQL databases in MQL5
Contents
Integrating database handling into MetaEditor
MQL5 is a perfect solution for algorithmic trading since it is as close to C++ as possible in terms of both syntax and computation speed. The MetaTrader 5 platform offers its users the modern specialized language for developing trading robots and custom indicators allowing them to go beyond simple trading tasks and create analytical systems of any complexity.In addition to asynchronous trading functions and math libraries, traders also have access to the network functions, importing data to Python, parallel computing in OpenCL, native support for .NET libraries with "smart" function import, integration with MS Visual Studio and data visualization using DirectX. These indispensable tools in the arsenal of modern algorithmic trading currently allow users to solve a variety of tasks without leaving the MetaTrader 5 trading platform.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/02/20 13:02Please note that directly from the editor (not the terminal) Jupyter Notebook * .ipynb files are supported.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
Rashid Umarov , 2020.02.22 15:57
We can run these scripts right in MetaEditor or MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
Rashid Umarov , 2020.02.22 16:08
Attached as ZIP
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
Vladimir Perervenko , 2020.02.22 21:37
If so
Then
If
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
Then
The rest of the package commands are similar.
Good luck
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
Rashid Umarov , 2020.02.25 14:33
MetaTrader Python online documentation is already available on the site for updated features. Examples are shown for each.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020/02/27 22:02
We collected 5.0.23 python libraries for 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 versions.
Update via:
I am trying to install it through pip, but getting error:
I have seen there is distribution in the pypi: https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/#files
But in the required versions it is not mentioned. Hence I guess that's why I am not able to install it.
Please make sure it is downloadable through pip.
I am trying to install it through pip, but getting error:
I have seen there is distribution in the pypi: https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/#files
But in the required versions it is not mentioned. Hence I guess that's why I am not able to install it.
Please make sure it is downloadable through pip.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - как использовать Python в Метатрейдере
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.02.28 07:58
5.0.24 released.
Try again, please.