Get the lot size value of the default trade panel
polomagiiic :
Hello there,
As the title says, I'd like to get the manually entered lot size value in the default trade panel , to use it in an indicator (0.10 here) :
Any hints on how to get this value would be appreciated.
Cheers !
There is no such function in the MQL5 language. But you can always build your panel. For example this: Open Close Panel 2 Reverse
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Hello there,
As the title says, I'd like to get the manually entered lot size value in the default trade panel, to use it in an indicator (0.10 here) :
Any hints on how to get this value would be appreciated.
Cheers !