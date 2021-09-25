Get the lot size value of the default trade panel

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Hello there,

As the title says, I'd like to get the manually entered lot size value in the default trade panel, to use it in an indicator (0.10 here) :

trade panel

Any hints on how to get this value would be appreciated.

Cheers !

 
polomagiiic :

Hello there,

As the title says, I'd like to get the manually entered  lot size value in the default trade panel , to use it in an indicator (0.10 here) :

Any hints on how to get this value would be appreciated.

Cheers !

There is no such function in the MQL5 language. But you can always build your panel. For example this:  Open Close Panel 2 Reverse

Open Close Panel 2 Reverse

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

build your panel


Ok I'll look into that then.

Thanks Vladimir.

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