Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 6
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Certainly looks promising.
Hi symptomx42
next week i will upload The Last Version of My EA,,just wait
Have A Great Day For You
Saputra, when you get a moment; could you explain a little more in detail how your strategy works? What are the rules for entries and exits; risk to reward..money management? Say I wanted to trade the system manually as well as with an EA.
Also, how dependent is the system on maintaining such profit growth if you're broker will not allow hedging? I think all CFTC regulated brokers here in the US are not allowed to hedge the same positions and I read also the FSA regulated brokers in the UK are not allowed either.
Thank you.
it can be running well in ECN Broker Mr Mustangzs
actually the strategi very simple,,look picture below :
Hi Danu,
Thanks for your effort to this forum, the EA looks quite good based on your tester curve. Here comes some thoughts on it:
I followed 3 Level ZZ indicator for a while and find out that the 3rd level's signal changes from time to time.I think this is very common for such kind of indicator, it's always adjusting itself according to market, new spike always overcome old one. So any EA based on such indicator must face to a fact that Buy/Sell signal appears frequently, you can not judge which one is the finally correct one, UNTIL market tells you!!! Usually we can solve this issue via several ways as below:
(1) Martingale strategy, it can be quite useful in 90% cases as long as you have enough money, the only pity is, if there were a loss, that would be huge, even offset all your profit, or even BLOWOUT!!! that's terrible, so I don't quite recommend this way unless you have very big money and a very strong heart.
(2)Decrease possibility to load orders, meaning, you can use another indicator as a filter to decrease those frequent Buy/Sell signals, like Bands, or sth else. This way will surely protect you from traps to lose money, but you also step away from chances to make money, but this is nature of market, so I must accept it, and try to find out best balance.
(3)Use pending orders rather than market orders: in essence it's also a method to decrease possibility to load orders. For ex, a Buy signal is shown in bottom of bar, but we don't place Buy Order but a BuyStop order, if price doesn't climb up, the pending order can be ignored. that's a good way to protect our asset and avoid fake signals.
(4)Hedge: I know many people dislike it or cannot apply it due to some restrictions, but I still think if use properly, it's a good method to block the loss(or profit...), the pity is until now I still haven't found out the best way to use it, if someone who is good at it can share me some information, I would quite appreciate that.
(5)Portfolio: put your money in different pairs so as to balance the risk, especitally those pairs which are totally irrilated.
Another small suggestion,if a trailing stop can be added to EA, it would be better.
Finally, if convenient, can you please share me the latest code used for M5? I think we can work together to make it more powerful!!! I will send you private msg later on.
Have a GOOOOOODAY =)
Hi 1105
Your Criteria already include in My Last Version EA
Next week i will upload here..
just wait
Have A Great Day For You
That's really great news, we are all looking fwd to it!
Thanks in advance and wish everything good in your side !
Saputra, when you get a moment; could you explain a little more in detail how your strategy works? What are the rules for entries and exits; risk to reward..money management? Say I wanted to trade the system manually as well as with an EA.
Also, how dependent is the system on maintaining such profit growth if you're broker will not allow hedging? I think all CFTC regulated brokers here in the US are not allowed to hedge the same positions and I read also the FSA regulated brokers in the UK are not allowed either.
Thank you.
it can be running well in ECN Broker Mr Mustangzs
actually the strategi very simple,,look picture below :
Hi Danu,
Thanks for your effort to this forum, the EA looks quite good based on your tester curve. Here comes some thoughts on it:
I followed 3 Level ZZ indicator for a while and find out that the 3rd level's signal changes from time to time.I think this is very common for such kind of indicator, it's always adjusting itself according to market, new spike always overcome old one. So any EA based on such indicator must face to a fact that Buy/Sell signal appears frequently, you can not judge which one is the finally correct one, UNTIL market tells you!!! Usually we can solve this issue via several ways as below:
(1) Martingale strategy, it can be quite useful in 90% cases as long as you have enough money, the only pity is, if there were a loss, that would be huge, even offset all your profit, or even BLOWOUT!!! that's terrible, so I don't quite recommend this way unless you have very big money and a very strong heart.
(2)Decrease possibility to load orders, meaning, you can use another indicator as a filter to decrease those frequent Buy/Sell signals, like Bands, or sth else. This way will surely protect you from traps to lose money, but you also step away from chances to make money, but this is nature of market, so I must accept it, and try to find out best balance.
(3)Use pending orders rather than market orders: in essence it's also a method to decrease possibility to load orders. For ex, a Buy signal is shown in bottom of bar, but we don't place Buy Order but a BuyStop order, if price doesn't climb up, the pending order can be ignored. that's a good way to protect our asset and avoid fake signals.
(4)Hedge: I know many people dislike it or cannot apply it due to some restrictions, but I still think if use properly, it's a good method to block the loss(or profit...), the pity is until now I still haven't found out the best way to use it, if someone who is good at it can share me some information, I would quite appreciate that.
(5)Portfolio: put your money in different pairs so as to balance the risk, especitally those pairs which are totally irrilated.
Another small suggestion,if a trailing stop can be added to EA, it would be better.
Finally, if convenient, can you please share me the latest code used for M5? I think we can work together to make it more powerful!!! I will send you private msg later on.
Have a GOOOOOODAY =)
Hi 1105
Your Criteria already include in My Last Version EA
Next week i will upload here..
just wait
Have A Great Day For You
That's really great news, we are all looking fwd to it!
Thanks in advance and wish everything good in your side !
hello Danu Saputra, i must say it's a good EA.<<Deleted>>
Thanks.
hi danu...
can u give me the full modified code to me...
<<Deleted>>
Hi Danu,
Thank you for sharing this EA, it does a wonderful job for me on my live account, It performs just like what I expected, I use 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor for my system, and I'am glad I could do other things now, while my trade runs smoothly as if I were in front of the screen. Thank You, and happy trading..
Your code is truncated. Could you upload the entire file please?
Thank you in advance.