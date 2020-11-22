Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 4
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WOOWWWW.....NICE... :D
New Setting of My Last EA
Back Test One Year.. NO MORE LOSS..
my trading going good on real account
but some times showing error 130
make 493$ in last week
Hi My Dear Friend im sorry not yet reply ur message..
can you show me (upload image) about the paramater or setting u using this EA?
i will check.. :D
hey hiii nice to see you again....i am using the old one which is you send me earlier...but if u changed the settings for 5 min then please let me know.....and i resolved problem it was happened due to stop-levels by particular currency.....please send me new code ....if u modified......and the best settings for 1000$ ...so far i am using in 15 currency. all major currency and using RING currency for that.....
please send me best settings for 1000$ no problem it will be for 1hour or 4 hour....he he he....lol......and please check personal inbox here
Needs more adjustment in the settings. After more testing, the EA continues to take these small profits of 5-10 pips (which is just fine) but if it closes the trade for a loss....it allowed the loosing trade to go -200 pips against you. Risk/Reward needs adjusting. I'll keep playing with it and I'll post back later.
WOOWWWW.....NICE... :D
New Setting of My Last EA
Back Test One Year.. NO MORE LOSS..
PLEASE POST GOOD SETTINGS FOR 15 MIN AND 30 MIN CHARTS....
AS I SEEN THE LAST ONE IS VERY SLOW FOR GETTING TARGET............
Saputra, when you get a moment; could you explain a little more in detail how your strategy works? What are the rules for entries and exits; risk to reward..money management? Say I wanted to trade the system manually as well as with an EA.
Also, how dependent is the system on maintaining such profit growth if you're broker will not allow hedging? I think all CFTC regulated brokers here in the US are not allowed to hedge the same positions and I read also the FSA regulated brokers in the UK are not allowed either.
Thank you.
it can be running well in ECN Broker Mr Mustangzs
actually the strategi very simple,,look picture below :
Hi Danu,
Thanks for your effort to this forum, the EA looks quite good based on your tester curve. Here comes some thoughts on it:
I followed 3 Level ZZ indicator for a while and find out that the 3rd level's signal changes from time to time.I think this is very common for such kind of indicator, it's always adjusting itself according to market, new spike always overcome old one. So any EA based on such indicator must face to a fact that Buy/Sell signal appears frequently, you can not judge which one is the finally correct one, UNTIL market tells you!!! Usually we can solve this issue via several ways as below:
(1) Martingale strategy, it can be quite useful in 90% cases as long as you have enough money, the only pity is, if there were a loss, that would be huge, even offset all your profit, or even BLOWOUT!!! that's terrible, so I don't quite recommend this way unless you have very big money and a very strong heart.
(2)Decrease possibility to load orders, meaning, you can use another indicator as a filter to decrease those frequent Buy/Sell signals, like Bands, or sth else. This way will surely protect you from traps to lose money, but you also step away from chances to make money, but this is nature of market, so I must accept it, and try to find out best balance.
(3)Use pending orders rather than market orders: in essence it's also a method to decrease possibility to load orders. For ex, a Buy signal is shown in bottom of bar, but we don't place Buy Order but a BuyStop order, if price doesn't climb up, the pending order can be ignored. that's a good way to protect our asset and avoid fake signals.
(4)Hedge: I know many people dislike it or cannot apply it due to some restrictions, but I still think if use properly, it's a good method to block the loss(or profit...), the pity is until now I still haven't found out the best way to use it, if someone who is good at it can share me some information, I would quite appreciate that.
(5)Portfolio: put your money in different pairs so as to balance the risk, especitally those pairs which are totally irrilated.
Another small suggestion,if a trailing stop can be added to EA, it would be better.
Finally, if convenient, can you please share me the latest code used for M5? I think we can work together to make it more powerful!!! I will send you private msg later on.
Have a GOOOOOODAY =)
Hi,
<<Deleted>>
Same here, I downloaded the .mq4 posted above and can't get it to run in strategy tester. How does this EA work? What's the strategy that it's trading?
Thanks.
Hi Mr Mustangz, actualy posted above is Old Version of My EA, and the result is The Last Version of My EA, for some reason i cannot publish here..
give me ur email..and i will give u full code and best setting ..
Have A Great Day For YouHi,
Same here, I downloaded the .mq4 posted above and can't get it to run in strategy tester. How does this EA work? What's the strategy that it's trading?
Thanks.
Hi Mr Mustangz, actualy posted above is Old Version of My EA, and the result is The Last Version of My EA, for some reason i cannot publish here..
give me ur email..and i will give u full code and best setting ..
Have A Great Day For You
Hi, Mr. danufisika,
Can I have a complete code also.<<Deleted>>
Thank!
Hi,
I just download this file and do the test, error says: Stopped because step out.
Could you please help?Thanks