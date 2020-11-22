Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 3
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Nevermind, I got it to work. Obviously what the author is working on is not the same as what is posted above. Results look very promising from what has been posted so far.
it is good.
actual code for EA is different ...and it is far batter then currently posted in forum.
but hey i used it in real account for last week for 1000$ and i made 493$ in week......
so wait for couple days he is going to publish newer version of EA very soon.......
Well I definitely look forward to Saputra's next post. :-)
Saputra, when you get a moment; could you explain a little more in detail how your strategy works? What are the rules for entries and exits; risk to reward..money management? Say I wanted to trade the system manually as well as with an EA.
Also, how dependent is the system on maintaining such profit growth if you're broker will not allow hedging? I think all CFTC regulated brokers here in the US are not allowed to hedge the same positions and I read also the FSA regulated brokers in the UK are not allowed either.
Thank you.
500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....
500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....
nice sam ...
what ever currency you use?..
and how make you lot?
thanks
Yep, I would be definitely interested in this EA...
Where can we get the modified sources?
Thanks in advance
Thanks Mr Epineus ..Give me ur email..i will send u full code and best setting for this EA :)
Have A Great Day For You
my trading going good on real account
but some times showing error 130
make 493$ in last week
Hi My Dear Friend im sorry not yet reply ur message..
can you show me (upload image) about the paramater or setting u using this EA?
i will check.. :D
Same here, I downloaded the .mq4 posted above and can't get it to run in strategy tester. How does this EA work? What's the strategy that it's trading?
Thanks.
Hi Mr Mustangz, actualy posted above is Old Version of My EA, and the result is The Last Version of My EA, for some reason i cannot publish here..
give me ur email..and i will give u full code and best setting ..
Have A Great Day For You
Saputra, when you get a moment; could you explain a little more in detail how your strategy works? What are the rules for entries and exits; risk to reward..money management? Say I wanted to trade the system manually as well as with an EA.
Also, how dependent is the system on maintaining such profit growth if you're broker will not allow hedging? I think all CFTC regulated brokers here in the US are not allowed to hedge the same positions and I read also the FSA regulated brokers in the UK are not allowed either.
Thank you.
it can be running well in ECN Broker Mr Mustangzs
actually the strategi very simple,,look picture below :
Hello Danu,
I downloaded robot danu to test it on my demo account but it failed to open any trade.Not trading.please can you help me with a working copy of this impressive EA.Is there any other condition to get a working Robot Danu?I am interested.this is my email:okukulabem@yahoo.com.Thanks. Prince
Hi Prince Michael..
this EA need 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor indicator,, u must download this indicator first..
yups im using this EA in 9 Major Currency and running well :D
500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....
wow sam nice to see the graphic..
i have new setting for Long Time and the result very good hehehe...