Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 2
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Hello,
you has made a good job. I think the result reports are very good.
Do you can post the full modified code or an link to this codefile, please?
Thanks so Much Mr. Pazo for ur comment,,actually The Last Version of My EA ready for publishing..just wait..
as soon as possble..
Have A Great Day For You..
:D
Yep, it will be interesting to see it... :)
Yep, I would be definitely interested in this EA...
Where can we get the modified sources?
Thanks in advance
Hello,
you has made a good job. I think the result reports are very good.
Do you can post the full modified code or an link to this codefile, please?
Thanks so Much Mr. Pazo for ur comment,,actually The Last Version of My EA ready for publishing..just wait..
as soon as possble..
Have A Great Day For You..
:D
Yep, it will be interesting to see it... :)
LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..
LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..
greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....
minimal risk to loss ..
when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D
I wait.... please send my email...
GBU
snyck
LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..
greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....
minimal risk to loss ..
when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D
I wait.... please send my email...
GBU
snyck
Hello Danu,
I downloaded robot danu to test it on my demo account but it failed to open any trade.Not trading.please can you help me with a working copy of this impressive EA.Is there any other condition to get a working Robot Danu?I am interested.<<Deleted>>Thanks. Prince
my trading going good on real account
but some times showing error 130
make 493$ in last week
Same here, I downloaded the .mq4 posted above and can't get it to run in strategy tester. How does this EA work? What's the strategy that it's trading?
Thanks.
Nevermind, I got it to work. Obviously what the author is working on is not the same as what is posted above. Results look very promising from what has been posted so far.
Nevermind, I got it to work. Obviously what the author is working on is not the same as what is posted above. Results look very promising from what has been posted so far.
it is good.
actual code for EA is different ...and it is far batter then currently posted in forum.
but hey i used it in real account for last week for 1000$ and i made 493$ in week......
so wait for couple days he is going to publish newer version of EA very soon.......