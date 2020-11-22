Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor
if(lot<10) lot=10;
Is this real ???? not minimum lotsize ....?
Make CheckForClose() also counting down
Why
res1,res2,res3,res4 and OP_SELL <= 3 and OP_BUY <= 3 if you only checkfor open
if(CalculateCurrentOrders(Symbol())==0)
for 5 digit brokers 3 as slippage is too low
if(lot<10) lot=10;
Is this real ???? not minimum lotsize ....?
Make CheckForClose() also counting down
Why
res1,res2,res3,res4 and OP_SELL <= 3 and OP_BUY <= 3 if you only checkfor open
if(CalculateCurrentOrders(Symbol())==0)
for 5 digit brokers 3 as slippage is too low
Thanks so much for ur comment..i was improve my EA and this is The revision of my EA, please check it out !!!
<<Decompiled code removed>>
Thanks so much for ur comment..i was improve my EA and this is The revision of my EA, please check it out !!!
Code in comments given is a decompiled file.....
Not original hard to read and not complete
hey
anyone can post modified file
or full code??
Just Wait...
btw i have sent to u mr sam by email...thanks so much for ur respected to this EA
Lets Go To Big Profit..Amien :D
Thanks so much for ur comment..i was improve my EA and this is The revision of my EA, please check it out !!!
Code in comments given is a decompiled file.....
Not original hard to read and not complete
This is my backtest a month..how do u think??
This is use MaxPercentageRisk 50% :)
Backtest a month
and This is use MaxPercentageRisk 50% :)
Then I think lucky there is no loss...... Because when there is a loss it can loose a lot and trading with that risk several pairs Margin Call ???
What settings did you use was it found by optimizing and what EA was the test doing is it the decompiled file or the EA you have given for download....
And a month is not long enough to tell you my opinion about this testing......
I can this way only say it looks too good to believe...
Thanks so much for ur comment..i was improve my EA and this is The revision of my EA, please check it out !!!
Code in comments given is a decompiled file.....
Not original hard to read and not complete
This is my backtest a month..how do u think??
This is use MaxPercentageRisk 50% :)
Backtest a month
and This is use MaxPercentageRisk 50% :)
Then I think lucky there is no loss...... Because when there is a loss it can loose a lot and trading with that risk several pairs Margin Call ???
What settings did you use was it found by optimizing and what EA was the test doing is it the decompiled file or the EA you have given for download....
And a month is not long enough to tell you my opinion about this testing......
I can this way only say it looks too good to believe...
Thanks so much Mr DeVries,. im not recommnd to use MaxPercentageRisk 50% for real account, im use 10% in my real account.
this is my best setting
Period1 = 5
Period2 = 13
Period3 = 34
Mode = 0
MicroAcc = True
Completed Bars = False
Five Digit = True
Maximu Order Position = 3
Use Max Percentage = Tru, MaxPercentageRisk = 10%-20% (For Real Account)
Lot Managmnt = False
Use Martiangle = True, Martiangle Multiplier = 2, After Loss = True, After Win = True
Slippage = 3 s/d 13
Lot = 10 (for $ 10.000) or 0.5-1 (for $1000)
S_Symbol_TP_0 = 0 / THis is Take Profit for Sell
S_Symbol_SL_0 = 0 / THis is Stop Loss for Sell
S_Symbol_TS_0 = 5 / This is Trailing Stop
for buy condition same with sell conditon setting
Hedge = True...Time Frame M5
THis is Result EURUSD with MaxPercentageRisk 20%
and still no more loss... :D
and this is GBPUSD with 10% of RiskPercentage
Have A Great Day For You Mr deVries :)
Hello,
you has made a good job. I think the result reports are very good.
Do you can post the full modified code or an link to this codefile, please?
Hello,
you has made a good job. I think the result reports are very good.
Do you can post the full modified code or an link to this codefile, please?
Thanks so Much Mr. Pazo for ur comment,,actually The Last Version of My EA ready for publishing..just wait..
as soon as possble..
Have A Great Day For You..
:D
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor:
Author: ultimatefx
Please note that the author has not been active since early 2012.
If you post here, you will not get a reply from the author you will be wasting your time.
If you add your email into a post, your post will be deleted.