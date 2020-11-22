Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 11
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Saputra, when you get a moment; could you explain a little more in detail how your strategy works? What are the rules for entries and exits; risk to reward..money management? Say I wanted to trade the system manually as well as with an EA.
Also, how dependent is the system on maintaining such profit growth if you're broker will not allow hedging? I think all CFTC regulated brokers here in the US are not allowed to hedge the same positions and I read also the FSA regulated brokers in the UK are not allowed either.
Thank you.
it can be running well in ECN Broker Mr Mustangzs
actually the strategi very simple,,look picture below :
Hi Danu,
Thanks for your effort to this forum, the EA looks quite good based on your tester curve. Here comes some thoughts on it:
I followed 3 Level ZZ indicator for a while and find out that the 3rd level's signal changes from time to time.I think this is very common for such kind of indicator, it's always adjusting itself according to market, new spike always overcome old one. So any EA based on such indicator must face to a fact that Buy/Sell signal appears frequently, you can not judge which one is the finally correct one, UNTIL market tells you!!! Usually we can solve this issue via several ways as below:
(1) Martingale strategy, it can be quite useful in 90% cases as long as you have enough money, the only pity is, if there were a loss, that would be huge, even offset all your profit, or even BLOWOUT!!! that's terrible, so I don't quite recommend this way unless you have very big money and a very strong heart.
(2)Decrease possibility to load orders, meaning, you can use another indicator as a filter to decrease those frequent Buy/Sell signals, like Bands, or sth else. This way will surely protect you from traps to lose money, but you also step away from chances to make money, but this is nature of market, so I must accept it, and try to find out best balance.
(3)Use pending orders rather than market orders: in essence it's also a method to decrease possibility to load orders. For ex, a Buy signal is shown in bottom of bar, but we don't place Buy Order but a BuyStop order, if price doesn't climb up, the pending order can be ignored. that's a good way to protect our asset and avoid fake signals.
(4)Hedge: I know many people dislike it or cannot apply it due to some restrictions, but I still think if use properly, it's a good method to block the loss(or profit...), the pity is until now I still haven't found out the best way to use it, if someone who is good at it can share me some information, I would quite appreciate that.
(5)Portfolio: put your money in different pairs so as to balance the risk, especitally those pairs which are totally irrilated.
Another small suggestion,if a trailing stop can be added to EA, it would be better.
Finally, if convenient, can you please share me the latest code used for M5? I think we can work together to make it more powerful!!! I will send you private msg later on.
Have a GOOOOOODAY =)
Hi 1105
Your Criteria already include in My Last Version EA
Next week i will upload here..
just wait
Have A Great Day For You
WOOWWWW.....NICE... :D
New Setting of My Last EA
Back Test One Year.. NO MORE LOSS..
PLEASE POST GOOD SETTINGS FOR 15 MIN AND 30 MIN CHARTS....
AS I SEEN THE LAST ONE IS VERY SLOW FOR GETTING TARGET............
hi Sam,,How Are You?
Next Week I will upload Full Code...and New Setting,,just wait
Have A Great Day For You
robot danu cannot put order please help me....welcometobalu@gmail.com
Can you please mail me the latest version and the code.
bkaewhanam@hotmail.com
Thank you in advance.
bkaewhanam
Hi All.
Thanks for posting this EA. Great work. ! I am looking for the latest version of the mql for this EA to back test it. Could someone post me the latest code at pamtop2003@yahoo.com. Thanks in advance.
Thanks
Thanks so much for ur comment..i was improve my EA and this is The revision of my EA, please check it out !!!
Code in comments given is a decompiled file.....
Not original hard to read and not complete
Hello Danu congratulations!! I was checking the indicator that applied to their development and their EA EA does seem to present great potential but it seems that was not completed or the program is incomplete. I would love to try the latest full version of EA that developed and its best setting.
My email is fjas46@gmail.com
best regards
Fernando
Hi,
I´m doing some manual trading with ZigZag and this EA looks interesting to me. Can the author or somebody else please send the latest version to my email edin.forex@gmail.com ? Perhaps with good settings and best time frame & pair to use this EA? Thank you in advance!
Hi Danu,
I´m doing some manual trading, your EA looks interesting to me.
I were checked your EA post on 2012 but it didn't put order auto.
Could you send me the latest version to my email zizoutoi@yahoo.com?
Thank you in advance!
zizoutoi
Hi Danu,
I just want to execute your EA but it doesn't work. I already put the indicator on.
Does anyone tell me how to make Robot Danu work? Or if you have updated version of EA, please send me : kaauko@gmail.com
Thanks in advance,
Karl