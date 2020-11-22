Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've been looking for an EA like this.
Sadly you're the only one who worked on the 3 Level Zemafor ZZ indicator.
Looking forward to testing this EA and getting the latest version and full code.
Im hoping you will email me this EA.
Thank you and God Bless You,
Lao, RubenJohn
r3dwingpurity@gmail.com
500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....
nice sam ...
what ever currency you use?..
and how make you lot?
thanks
Hello,
I would like to test this expert. It does not run on MT4 .
What can I do?
Or please send me the copy that is working for you.
Thanks,
Fransisco13
500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....
nice sam ...
what ever currency you use?..
and how make you lot?
thanks
Hi, i want test this EA in demo live and report here the results :)
But the code it's not complete, so i want know if you can send me a last version of your EA and the best setting :-)
I want try a forward test of this beautiful EA.
Thanks.
my email : yuko_in_saitama@yahoo.co.jp
can sameone give me this EA please?
gbolla04@gmail.com
Thx
Bolla
hi,
I would like a copy of the EA to test. Please kindly sent me a copy. Thanks so much.
sghound@yahoo.com
We've attached the indicator on EURUSD M5 timeframe and monitor the indicator.
We noticed that the indicator repaints itself. How do you guys trade?
500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....
nice sam ...
what ever currency you use?..
and how make you lot?
thanks
Hi Danu!
at the beginning of the great words of appreciation for the work done.
But something did not work this robot because he can not enter into transactions.
Maybe there is a chance the current version?
I ask for the address grzegorz.greeg @ gmail.com
thank you
Greeg
Hi Danu!
at the beginning of the great words of appreciation for the work done.
But something did not work this robot because he can not enter into transactions.
Maybe there is a chance the current version?
I ask for the address grzegorz.greeg @ gmail.com
thank you
Greeg