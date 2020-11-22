Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 12
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Hi Danu.
The code provide above is incomplete - could you please email or post the latest version and full code.
My email: vdmerweh@yahoo.co.uk
Thank you in advance.
Duinduiker, Namibia.
500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....
nice sam ...
what ever currency you use?..
and how make you lot?
thanks
LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..
greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....
minimal risk to loss ..
when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D
I wait.... please send my email...
GBU
snyck
LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..
greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....
minimal risk to loss ..
when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D
I wait.... please send my email...
GBU
snyck
hi danu,
I tried your ea but it doesn't work. I'm Interested in your Robot danu (EA)... Could you please provided your latest robot danu ea with best setting my mail : srikrishbwcnt@gmail.com
Thanks in advanceJothiKrishnan
LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..
greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....
minimal risk to loss ..
when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D
I wait.... please send my email...
GBU
snyck
hi danu,
I tried your ea but it doesn't work. I'm Interested in your Robot danu (EA)... Could you please provided your latest robot danu ea with best setting my mail : srikrishbwcnt@gmail.com
Thanks in advanceJothiKrishnan
Hi, i want test this EA in demo live and report here the results :)
But the code it's not complete, so i want know if you can send me a last version of your EA and the best setting :-)
I want try a forward test of this beautiful EA.
Congratulations for this sistem!!!
Thanks
My email is : matteofiorina@gmail.com
Hi Danufisica: Can you send my the EA at my email please: lolobv@hotmail.es
Many thanks Danufisica.
Regards
at the beginning of the great words of appreciation for the work done.
But something did not work this robot because he can not enter into transactions.
Maybe there is a chance the current version?
I ask for the address grzegorz.greeg @ gmail.com
thank you
Greeg
Mr Dan,
I start with MT4 AE. I see that you are really good..
Could you share to full code andn the best setting, please..
Thanks a lot.
Best regards.
Mariusz Tomczak
My e mail: mariusz.tomczak@wp.pl