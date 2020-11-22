Experts: Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor - page 12

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[Deleted]  

Hi Danu.

The code provide above is incomplete - could you please email or post the latest version and full code.

My email: vdmerweh@yahoo.co.uk

Thank you in advance.

Duinduiker, Namibia.

 
danufisika:
<<Deleted>>
[Deleted]  
snyck:
sam14985:


500 to 770 in 2 days......on real account with min 5% risk and i am trading in 15 currency at currently....

nice sam ...

what ever currency you use?..

and how make you lot?

thanks

[Deleted]  
danufisika:
snyck:
danufisika:

LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..



greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....

minimal risk to loss ..

when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D

I wait.... please send my email...

GBU

snyck

as soon as possble Mr Snyck :)

 
pamanna4us:
danufisika:
snyck:
danufisika:

LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..



greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....

minimal risk to loss ..

when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D

I wait.... please send my email...

GBU

snyck

as soon as possble Mr Snyck :)




hi danu,

I tried your ea but it doesn't work. I'm Interested in your Robot danu (EA)... Could you please provided your latest robot danu ea with best setting my mail : srikrishbwcnt@gmail.com


Thanks in advance

JothiKrishnan
 
srikrishbcnt:
pamanna4us:
danufisika:
snyck:
danufisika:

LAST UPDATE MY ROBOT..



greatt... good job to your robot Mr. Dan....

minimal risk to loss ..

when, you want share to full code n the best setting :D

I wait.... please send my email...

GBU

snyck

as soon as possble Mr Snyck :)




hi danu,

I tried your ea but it doesn't work. I'm Interested in your Robot danu (EA)... Could you please provided your latest robot danu ea with best setting my mail : srikrishbwcnt@gmail.com


Thanks in advance

JothiKrishnan


Hi, i want test this EA in demo live and report here the results :)

But the code it's not complete, so i want know if you can send me a last version of your EA and the best setting :-)

I want try a forward test of this beautiful EA.

Congratulations for this sistem!!!

Thanks

My email is : matteofiorina@gmail.com

 

Hi Danufisica: Can you send my the EA at my email please: lolobv@hotmail.es

Many thanks Danufisica.

Regards

[Deleted]  
Hi Danu!

at the beginning of the great words of appreciation for the work done.
But something did not work this robot because he can not enter into transactions.
Maybe there is a chance the current version?
I ask for the address grzegorz.greeg @ gmail.com

thank you

Greeg
 

Mr Dan,

I start with MT4 AE. I see that you are really good..

Could you share to full code andn the best setting, please..

Thanks a lot.

Best regards.

Mariusz Tomczak

My e mail: mariusz.tomczak@wp.pl

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