Experts: Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area - page 7
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Not true, the first EA does perform well, about other versions i will check them and be back.
Please dont comment and give wrong information if you dont check properly the EAs.
The comment I wrote is not wrong.
If the strategy is called the recovery zone, where is the D1 and H4 Renko bar or Heiken Ashi control that should be the basis of the strategy? Hedge positions also did not appear in the strategy test. The first EA you have made only trades according to Moving averages. So its name should be different from Recovery zone.
The comment I wrote is not wrong.
If the strategy is called the recovery zone, where is the D1 and H4 Renko bar or Heiken Ashi control that should be the basis of the strategy? Hedge positions also did not appear in the strategy test. The first EA you have made only trades according to Moving averages. So its name should be different from Recovery zone.
You are talking about entering strategy here you are wrong: where did you get the idea that you should use Renko bar or Heiken Ashi control,total nonsence !!!!
This is about hedging positins and not about indicators, first strategy have been tested for long time and it does work fine, about indicators you can write your own entering strategy to it.
You dont understand the purpose of the EA please watch the video first and understand how the hedging strategy should work and dont invent imaginary nonsence and pulish it and argue about it thinking you say some thing right because you are wrong.
Also see the screenshots and undestand how the strategy should work regardles of the indicators:
Zone recovery are version1
Zone recovery version2
zone recovery version3
About opening and closing trades: there are some platforms that on 1m time frame open and close trades regardles to the EA that they work with, on all of my platforms the trade are stable:
You are talking about entering strategy here you are wrong: where did you get the idea that you should use Renko bar or Heiken Ashi control,total nonsence !!!!
This is about hedging positins and not about indicators, first strategy have been tested for long time and it does work fine, about indicators you can write your own entering strategy to it.
You opened this topic and you wrote an example this video about the strategy
Zone Recovery Hedging Strategy on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJz4E7VyeSw
it is from your first post, right?
I watched the video and test your codes (EA) and wrote a comment..!! All of true according to the your topic and wrote.
But, This is your topic and if you say this strategy totally nosense ( in the video ) it is your reality
and then it is nosense..
You can do whatever you want in trade
if your trade ends mostly with a profit this strategy also right strategy
happy trades
edit: Recovery zone strategy 3 step's option strategy in the video
see screenshot ..
These EAs work acording to "ZONE RECOVERY" trading algorithm.
Not about the indicators, i wanted to offer to traders the trading algorithm and NOT ! write the exact strategy that includes the same indicators,
You should understand that the "ZONE RECOVERY" trading algorithm should work with any entering strategy:2 MAs ... or what ever strategy you want.
These EAs work acording to "ZONE RECOVERY" trading algorithm.
Not about the indicators, i wanted to offer to traders the trading algorithm and NOT ! write the exact strategy that includes the same indicators,
You should vunderstand that the "ZONE RECOVERY" trading algorithm should work with any entering strategy:2 MAs ... or what ever strategy you want.
Anyway
Thanks for sharing this strategy
hi sir. nice work u did there! Really amazing! But i do have question.
1) u did mentioned not work with ECN broker. Let say i used Standard Account but the broker do have ECN account, will it work coz im still using Standard account instead of ECN.
2) i dont get with multiply. Does it multiply the lot size? An example , i put 0.02. So the lot will be 0.02*0.01 = 0.02 as starting lot and then 0.04 and so on?
3) work only timeframe Daily? how about other timeframe?
4) Work on multiple chart in one time?
5) can manually close/open order?
so thats all my question. Hope u can clear my thought. thnx u in advance :)
Hello
1.I don't know, why wont you check and tell me ?
2.It does multiply.
3.it can work on any time frame.
4.it can work on multiple charts and different "magicnumber".
5.you can not manually open\close orders,for that you can see:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25347
Not true, the first EA does perform well, about other versions i will check them and be back.
Please dont comment and give wrong information if you dont check properly the EAs.
Hv u checked the 2nd and 3rd version. i am still waiting for your corrected version. the 2nd and 3rd versions both are opening and closing trades within seconds one after other until your account wipes out. please check the code...
Hv u checked the 2nd and 3rd version. i am still waiting for your corrected version. the 2nd and 3rd versions both are opening and closing trades within seconds one after other until your account wipes out. please check the code...
Not true, i did check and it works fine,try to change platform also don't trade with 1 min time frame.
Also make sure that you don't work with ECN broker.