Experts: Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area - page 5
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Hi,
I can't change de multiplier in the options
In this version you can not change lot size,
You have here constant lot size of 0.01-0.02-0.04-0.08-0.16-0.32 for max 6 trades.
in EA version 2 and 3, u used SL...if we use sl how its called zone recovery....
as per i know in sl price it trade opposite order of big size
in EA version 2 and 3, u used SL...if we use sl how its called zone recovery....
as per i know in sl price it trade opposite order of big size
Hello
Please read this discussion from the beginning you will find answers there.
Hello and thank you for your EA.
I know the Zone Recovery strategy of Mr. Nemeth so I was happy to find your EA. But I have a big Problem. I traded on demo-account on JFD broker in live version, so no backtest. 5 trades were fine, but from the 6th trade it opened and closed many trades very fast. How can I change the settings? Thank you for your information
Hello and thank you for your EA.
I know the Zone Recovery strategy of Mr. Nemeth so I was happy to find your EA. But I have a big Problem. I traded on demo-account on JFD broker in live version, so no backtest. 5 trades were fine, but from the 6th trade it opened and closed many trades very fast. How can I change the settings? Thank you for your information
First you need to work with demo account, if after 3 months you see profit then go to live account, but you need to work with 1D timeframe and perform back test, please watch the video:
Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area:
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Where can i download this EA? Tq
On the top left corner of the first post.
Hello the first version seems to work fine. but the 2nd and 3rd version have problem. as soon as the first trade gets closed the EA automatically opens new trades one after another trade and close within seconds . it does this until your account drains and wiped out!!!!
I want you to know that you are the only one that has multiple problems with all of the EAs that you use in one day.
In your opinion 4 of my EAs dont work at all, and you send me all day long messages about wrong use of the EAs.
Maybe you dont use the EAs the right way ?
You are describing here a situation of misuse of input values, please watch the video and use only the values form the parameters list:
Parameters list