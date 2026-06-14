Experts: Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area - page 4
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I tried to backtest your EA on a tester but still it doesnt work.
Hello
The EA works great and please look at the screenshot
You're probably making some mistake.
Make sure you do not work with an ECN broker.
Dear Aharon Tzadik,
Thanks a lot for your great work. I am feeling really very happy to see your work. Actually I was planning to develop (by developer) the same system developed by Joseph Nementh. Lot size for 2nd and beyond trade is strictly based on dynamic calculation. This is one type of concept used in theoretical hedging system in finance. Iot size is not fixed as shown in the video for example. If you use Recovery gap and Target Profit same, then lot size is purely integer type. Otherwise, lot values are always fractional.
Anyway, Can you develop it for me if I give you actual concept and formula?
Thanks a lot.
Regards,
Paul
I think it's better to use pending orders to follow the system. Can you do the modification.
Hello
Excellent idea,but it will not solve any thing and it will not do no thing better,just an unnecessary adventure,
I present here one way to solve the problem, in my opinion you will waste unnecessary time and money, if you want a robot with your own ideas you can turn to the freelance site, maybe they can help you there.
Hi Nieco:
I tried to backtest your EA on a tester but still it doesnt work. I am making this EA in a different approach. Because am not not an expert programmer i tried to code my simple analysis regarding with this strategy. As of now, I am using my self-developed EA and i found it profiable specially when you have a lot of fund on your live acct.
On a bare chart, i will put two horizontal lines based on where the market is ranging. I try to look for it with at least 20pips distance within the two horizontal lines and of course the present rice will be in between the two horizontal lines. If the price crosses above the upper horizontal line then the EA will but; if the price crosses below the lower horizontal line then the EA will sell. My target is just 20pips also. If the price will not reach the 20pip target and it goes back..then if it reach the upper line or the lower line then it will open another trade using the higher lotsize.....
Mine sharing your code so we can test as well the same way Aharon share his code for us to test.. Thanks in advance to you both!
Hello
The EA works fine,
Make sure that your broker allows hedging and that it is not an ECN broker,if so then change a platform.
hi
i want to ask how we can change the lots size and the pips size
Hello
You can change lot size by changing "Multiplier" parameter,
What do you mean by changing pips ?
you can change only the parameters that are on the EA's parameter list :
Parameters list
Hello i am not sure to figure it out, do you use pending orders to hedge or do you use stop losses or do does its open automatically an opposite orders ? thank you