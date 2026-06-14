Experts: Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The cumulative loss was more than profit during backtest. Is there an pre-set file to use in order to avoid this loss. Thanks once more.
Hi
Try using the values on "parameters list",daily time frame "EUR/USD".
i like this EA, why works in demo mode? i wish to work in real account. thanks
Hi
i like this EA, why works in demo mode? i wish to work in real account. thanks
Right now there's a problem with live trading, it's an idea to think about.
Right now there's a problem with live trading, it's an idea to think about.
Now it is fixed ,the EA can work on live trading with every "tick" data.
Aharon,
Why there is no position placed when i tried on live account? And what is the function of fast and slow moving average? What will effect if i change this value? Thanks in advance.
Aharon,
Why there is no position placed when i tried on live account? And what is the function of fast and slow moving average? What will effect if i change this value? Thanks in advance.
Hi
Don't work with the ea on real account if you did not test it for few months on demo account,if it works on demo like you told me in the message it shuld work on live account ,unless you are doing some thing wrong,you shuld enable live trading on mt4 platform.
You shuld change the values of averages - set minimum and maximum values as discribed on parameters section and do back test,then you shuld upload the best result on mt4 screen.
Please learn to perform back test google it.
Hi Aharon Tzadik
Can you add two more options to this EA.
First is for it just to use a certain magic number so that it can only close these losses.
Second, the ability to let it recover the smallest losses first before it moves to the next smallest loss when the previous loss was recovered.
Thanks for making this available.
Hi Aharon Tzadik
Can you add two more options to this EA.
First is for it just to use a certain magic number so that it can only close these losses.
Second, the ability to let it recover the smallest losses first before it moves to the next smallest loss when the previous loss was recovered.
Thanks for making this available.
Hello
You have very creative ideas,
I can not make these changes because it is necessary to build a new EA with completely different characteristics,
You want to destroy an EA that works, people can benefit from the current configuration,
Maybe someone can help you in the Freelance section.
I tried to backtest your EA on a tester but still it doesnt work. I am making this EA in a different approach. Because am not not an expert programmer i tried to code my simple analysis regarding with this strategy. As of now, I am using my self-developed EA and i found it profiable specially when you have a lot of fund on your live acct.
On a bare chart, i will put two horizontal lines based on where the market is ranging. I try to look for it with at least 20pips distance within the two horizontal lines and of course the present rice will be in between the two horizontal lines. If the price crosses above the upper horizontal line then the EA will but; if the price crosses below the lower horizontal line then the EA will sell. My target is just 20pips also. If the price will not reach the 20pip target and it goes back..then if it reach the upper line or the lower line then it will open another trade using the higher lotsize. It is like:
ex. 1st position is a buy trade
1st position: buy = 0.01
2nd position: sell = 0.02
3rd position: buy = 0.04
4th position: sell = 0.08
5th position: buy = 0.16
6th position: sell = 0.32
7th position: buy = 0.64
and same also if the 1st position is a sell.
The market will surely reach the 1st target because the market cannot remain in a horizontal movement in a long time and it will make a breakout. As for my experience, in an 1 chart, the highest open position reached 6 positions.
Target: 0.01 = $2
0.02 = $4
0.03 = $6
0.04 = $8
the first lotsize will be multiply into 200points or 20pips.
and the market will surely reached that target in a short or even a long period of time and I use this EA in a 15min chart
and supposed to be, if you have a $500 in your live account, you can only open the ea in 2 different chart simultaneously. If the first position will close, then you can open it in another chart. Sometimes the trade closes even after 3 days so just be patient to wait until the market closes and you will have your sure win dollars added in your account balance.
remember..then EA has a fixed profit target and uses different lotsize as it open. and it open a buy & sell & buy & sell in a single chart so maybe some of the broker doesnt allow it but my broker allows it.
so if you have a $1000 in your account, you can use 0.02 initial lot size, the target is $4. you can have a 1% profit in a day or you can maximize it into 5% within a day or you can have 15-25% per month depending on the market condition. my highest earn in a week using 0.01 lotsize sometimes it reached $20 or 10positions within the week. Sometimes i got only $10 in a week because i have only started in $500. if i have some savings i will add my fund to make it $100 and i can open an initial lotsize with 0.02 and targeting $4 for every chart and hoping to make a 10positions every week and have a sure winning profit about $40 a week or in the worst market condition i can even have one winning positions in a day and can have $20 a week. as well as I can continue watching the market and understanding the movement so that I can starting trading using price action while earning smaller dollars...
My next move is to find a code so that it will be automatically place two horizontal line in the chart...because now I place it manually and if the trade closes, the EA will automatically delete the two Horizontal lines. Although, as of now it is not purely automatic but it is still profitable.
And most of all, because I know the algorithms inside my EA, I can sleep well even i have open positions.