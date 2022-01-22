Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 21
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Yes but you know I don't really need this EA it was to get busy because weather bad, for having fun and finally it became a corvee. So I don't really want to think about but ... there is of course a trail on the sample I tested last month and that's by the way what complicate any risk-reward use.
I didn't tried it with no trail, I was mostly interesting by scalping capabilities it shows and the last days on the signal aren't uncoherent, it's nor growthing highly nor ungrowthing highly, and it varies with market - I should have try it longer, but as I told it before, I just got bore to watch it especially since it's a metaquote demo account with exceptional conditions, by working on it wouldn't have necessarily work on broker.
So I just leave it aside and then one day maybe, I'll come over it again. Isn't it precisely the privilege to work for yourself ? No complaint of job, no complaint of delay :)
Yea, i hear yea.
I actually have a working version of this strategy and been using it for years. It work on every pair with pretty much the same settings and has never blew the account. Even backtesting on 99% data starting at 2003 for all majors and most minors, it will never blow as long as you have enough capital in it. The downside however is that i could never get it to work as a scalper. It took me months to figure out, there is just no way.
I been following this thread to see if there is anything i missed, but it looks like the strategy is impossible as a scalper or short-term strategy for a long period of time. For me, i have to wait weeks or month to get profit.........but......it scales up pretty nicley when with multiple pairs and i dont have to worry about the 1 day i loss it all (unless the broker is shady "cough cough Trader's Way cough cough). LOL
Anyhow, it was nice to follow along.
Yea, i hear yea.
I actually have a working version of this strategy and been using it for years. It work on every pair with pretty much the same settings and has never blew the account. Even backtesting on 99% data starting at 2003 for all majors and most minors, it will never blow as long as you have enough capital in it. The downside however is that i could never get it to work as a scalper. It took me months to figure out, there is just no way.
I been following this thread to see if there is anything i missed, but it looks like the strategy is impossible as a scalper or short-term strategy for a long period of time. For me, i have to wait weeks or month to get profit.........but......it scales up pretty nicley when with multiple pairs and i dont have to worry about the 1 day i loss it all (unless the broker is shady "cough cough Trader's Way cough cough). LOL
Anyhow, it was nice to follow along.
Yeah that's how is hedging, a strategy for which capital is a must but 'til you can hedge the previous order it'll continue so and you'll take the profit, you're saying the truth, it's not the more profitable system, but people like it because it "scales up pretty nicely", it's supposed to always be profitable, it helps keep smiling :)
I wouldn't use it with multiple pairs to preserve the margin, I would have prefered an EA by account, or even better, a EA by account copied as many times as wished.
Yea, i hear yea.
I actually have a working version of this strategy and been using it for years. It work on every pair with pretty much the same settings and has never blew the account. Even backtesting on 99% data starting at 2003 for all majors and most minors, it will never blow as long as you have enough capital in it. The downside however is that i could never get it to work as a scalper. It took me months to figure out, there is just no way.
I been following this thread to see if there is anything i missed, but it looks like the strategy is impossible as a scalper or short-term strategy for a long period of time. For me, i have to wait weeks or month to get profit.........but......it scales up pretty nicley when with multiple pairs and i dont have to worry about the 1 day i loss it all (unless the broker is shady "cough cough Trader's Way cough cough). LOL
Anyhow, it was nice to follow along.
Yeah that's how is hedging, a strategy for which capital is a must but 'til you can hedge the previous order it'll continue so and you'll take the profit, you're saying the truth, it's not the more profitable system, but people like it because it "scales up pretty nicely", it's supposed to always be profitable, it helps keep smiling :)
I wouldn't use it with multiple pairs to preserve the margin, I would have prefered an EA by account, or even better, a EA by account copied as many times as wished.
I completely agree with Joel on running a strategy on multiple pairs. It is the best way to improve profit without raising risk.
Instead of increasing the lot size on a single pair, it's better to run several pairs (preferentially uncorrelated). That's what I am doing.
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Now talking about my EA... I think I have found the last piece to make it more profitable with even lower risk than before. I started to use Pending Orders... I had to rewrite a huge part of my EA, but it was worth it.
As you already know, I found out that a great way to make a robust recovery system is using both hedge and averaging on the same EA. I was using a combination of indicators to decide which strategy to use, but sometimes (more than I like to admit) it was getting on the wrong side of the trend.
Now instead of opening a trade on my indicators signals, I place pending orders and wait to see if the entry is correct. It greatly improved accuracy at the cost of profit. But because my EA is a medium term recovery system (usually takes several hours/some days to close trades), losing a few pips waiting for a confirmation is ok.
The problem is that backtesting is taking a loooong time, I am trying to redo some of the code to make it faster. I'll post some results soon.
I completely agree with Joel on running a strategy on multiple pairs. It is the best way to improve profit without raising risk.
Instead of increasing the lot size on a single pair, it's better to run several pairs (preferentially uncorrelated). That's what I am doing.
----------
Now talking about my EA... I think I have found the last piece to make it more profitable with even lower risk than before. I started to use Pending Orders... I had to rewrite a huge part of my EA, but it was worth it.
As you already know, I found out that a great way to make a robust recovery system is using both hedge and averaging on the same EA. I was using a combination of indicators to decide which strategy to use, but sometimes (more than I like to admit) it was getting on the wrong side of the trend.
Now instead of opening a trade on my indicators signals, I place pending orders and wait to see if the entry is correct. It greatly improved accuracy at the cost of profit. But because my EA is a medium term recovery system (usually takes several hours/some days to close trades), losing a few pips waiting for a confirmation is ok.
The problem is that backtesting is taking a loooong time, I am trying to redo some of the code to make it faster. I'll post some results soon.
The only indicators that i have mixed in the strategy at times (but not currently using) are ATR and S/R. S/R on a weekly bases can help with entry, and ATR to figure out where to add hedge trade and TP on each pair. Highest risk on a Daily, lowest on a Monthly. I dont even mess with intraday because you get too many whipsaws (actually, on a daily is just as bad sometimes). Weekly and monthly..........now you are looking at more safety. The safer it its, the more you can risk on the initial trade and add more pairs. Its slow money, but i look at it like a payroll check to be collected each month.
The only indicators that i have mixed in the strategy at times (but not currently using) are ATR and S/R. S/R on a weekly bases can help with entry, and ATR to figure out where to add hedge trade and TP on each pair. Highest risk on a Daily, lowest on a Monthly. I dont even mess with intraday because you get too many whipsaws (actually, on a daily is just as bad sometimes). Weekly and monthly..........now you are looking at more safety. The safer it its, the more you can risk on the initial trade and add more pairs. Its slow money, but i look at it like a payroll check to be collected each month.
I always liked to use ATR, but now I am working with renko charts, where ATR does not exist (I mean, all bars has de sime size, so it makes no sense). What I like about renko is that there are no "spikes". If a spike happens on a "normal" chart, on renko what happens is that bars are drawn faster.
About S/R... I tried to use it but I did not have good results... Now that I am using pending orders, even if my EA opens (for example) a Buy pending order just before a resistance, price can bounce off it and the order will be canceled. Nevertheless, using a S/R indicator is a great tip! Thanks for sharing.
I always liked to use ATR, but now I am working with renko charts, where ATR does not exist (I mean, all bars has de sime size, so it makes no sense). What I like about renko is that there are no "spikes". If a spike happens on a "normal" chart, on renko what happens is that bars are drawn faster.
About S/R... I tried to use it but I did not have good results... Now that I am using pending orders, even if my EA opens (for example) a Buy pending order just before a resistance, price can bounce off it and the order will be canceled. Nevertheless, using a S/R indicator is a great tip! Thanks for sharing.
I didnt mean the ATR to use with the strategy, but rather ATR to use with figure out the translated value to other Pairs.
For example, if you discover that on EURUSD that the perfect TP is X, Distance is X, etc..............then all you need to do around that value in ATR for EURUSD, and then translate to USDCAD.
So if your find setting that works one EURUSD that is ATR 30 Bars back on a Weekly Timeframe, then this saves time on figuring out each pair. The settings are basically saying to use whatever 30 bar of data is on a weekly bases. So you dont have to figure out the setting on each pair.
Yes as you keep adjusting the ATR value, some pairs will opporate better then others, but as a baseline, you just need the "common" setting that does not blow accounts. Then, you can make minor tweaks to each pair. But that baseline is critical, and i could never find a baseline for each pair anything less then weekly. But for stable pairs if you want just one, GBPUSD seems to not spike as much as other pairs (I can typically get even 4hr ATRs to work on that pair since 2003 backtesting).....but i dont trust that it wont with today economic climate.
How
I do not mind to share how, but the issue is that i would not get anything out of doing that. If i gave all the answers, then you would only think of this in the way that i completed it, which is not helpful to me. What i was hoping to do is better the version that i had to gain profit in shorter time frame (that is my motive). I dont mind sharing info to get people "unclogged" when you get stuck.
For example, i shared a better trade pattern weeks ago (that no one responded to, lol). Instead of surefire, use a pattern called lazy cutter (01,.02,.04,.07,.11,.16,.22,.29,.37). It is the lowest you can have your trades go that will produce almost similar results as Sure Fire with similar profit momentum, but less drawdown. There are other trades patterns that could be used, but you would lose the momentum and have to wait for the market to give your entire basket profit (like even a simple pattern of 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 can work in some occasions).
hey sorry guys i've kindly moved away from any code, any strategy and especially hedging. actually my main activity is about drinking mojitos as u can see. i'm unfaving the topic to not be disturbed but I'll come back full of ideas, mind rested to achieve it with more profit than ever could any hedgers have imagine !!!!!!!!!!!
:*******
Note to the modo : Oh come on it's a serious topic !
As mother nature prefers it : profit/loss targets increased as there's hedge orders added.