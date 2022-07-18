1/10 Pip SymbolInfo DIGIT POINT PIP TICKVALUE
Do you perhaps know how the symbol should been read out in order to get the "full" POINT value?
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Fernando Carreiro, 2022.05.18 21:05
double dbTickSize = SymbolInfoDouble( _symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ), // Tick size dbTickValue = SymbolInfoDouble( _symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ), // Tick value dbPointSize = SymbolInfoDouble( _symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ), // Point size dbPointValue = dbTickValue * dbPointSize / dbTickSize; // Point valueRemember, it's best to use tick size and tick value in your calculations, instead of point size and its value.
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Fernando Carreiro, 2022.05.18 20:52
There is point size (number of decimal digits) and there is point value. They are two different things. There is also tick size and tick value.
In many case point size and tick size are the same but not always. It is best to use tick size and tick value in your calculations, instead of point size and its value.
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Tick size vs Point(), can be a little tricky in Multicurrency EA
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.03.09 12:11
Tick Size and Point Size can be very different especially on stocks and other symbols besides forex.
Always use Tick Size to adjust and align your prices, not the point size. In essence, make sure that your price quotes, are properly aligned to the Tick size (see following examples).
... double tickSize = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); ... double normalised_price = round( price / tick_size ) * tick_size; ... // Or use a function double Round2Ticksize( double price ) { double tick_size = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); return( round( price / tick_size ) * tick_size ); };
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William Roeder, 2022.06.29 19:54
PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum (2014)
Dominik Christian Egert 2022.06.30 16:43 #29
As you will notice, on Futures* you need to rely on the value TICK_VALUE, since it is the only reference given for the unterlying asset, there is no other way inside of MQL to determine the value, except, of course, taking a test-position and calculation the resulting values from the resulting deals.
One tenth of a point should be considered DealingDesk, when spoken from a customer point of view, as Markets (Clearing) always generating full/whole pips. A weekend gap (weggle) is the best example for a tick(price integer), as the "weggle" describes the accumulated price quotations by the overall market on Monday market open(Clearing risk).
What I see here is simply a high frequency trade, based on the brokers order book (retail/industry sediment). In Short, even if the broker affirming an No-Dealing-Desk enviroment, we pay a secondary artifical spread. This seems to be the brokers virtual one tenth risk management (Dealing-Desk), by calculating 1/10 of points for trade/profit calculations via tickvalue.
Best solution: As stated already, opening test positions and brute-force checkup. Maybe in conjunction with user inpute e.g. Point is 1/10. Alongside, this consideration suits well as many brokers provide microcent accounts, for which multipliers does become necessary.
Thanks for the quick and fully satifactory responses!
Greetings from the Blackforest.
It has nothing to do with dealing desk or non-dealing desk.
Your lack of understanding is causing you to believe that your personal definition, is somehow the default used by the general public.
There are "pips", "ticks", "points" (and also "Points" which is different) and even "pipettes", and also other less known ones too. They are all just "human" concepts for units to be used with different symbols and different markets.
For example, A "pip" is a concept used mostly with currency pairs (but not always) and it is not used for stocks or futures (which more commonly use "ticks" instead).
Take some time to properly research these different units to properly understand them and how and when they are used.
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Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.02 01:14
Here are two examples from AMP Global (Europe):
- Micro E-mini S&P 500 (Futures): point size = 0.01, tick size = 0.25, tick value = $1.25
- EURO STOXX Banks (Stock Index): point size = 0.01, tick size = 0.05, tick value = €2.50
PIP, Point, or Tick are all different in general.
What is a TICK? - MQL4 programming forum (2014)
Unless you manually adjust your SL/TP for each separate symbol, using Point means code breaks on 4 digit brokers, exotics (e.g. USDZAR where spread is over 500 points), and metals. Compute what a PIP is and use it, not points.
How to manage JPY pairs with parameters? - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Slippage defined in index points - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
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Do you perhaps know how the symbol should been read out in order to get the "full" POINT value?