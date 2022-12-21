Swing Trading ideas - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A post has been removed.
If posting chart images, any indicators on the chart must be freely available and not include any market products (free or not).
If the indicator is not a standard indicator post a link to the source.
GBPNZD Bullish Setup, Reason Daily Parabolic SAR comes Up
SL Advise at 1.9134 Tp Advise at 2.0041
This week data will start from today onwards
If you keep on posting nonsense posts, they will be deleted without warning.
This week data will start from today onwards
sure delete non sense posts including yours, there is no place for non sense in trading world