Swing Trading ideas - page 47

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Keith Watford:

A post has been removed.

If posting chart images, any indicators on the chart must be freely available and not include any market products (free or not).

If the indicator is not a standard indicator post a link to the source.

I.m So Sorry, I dont know about that
 

GBPNZD Bullish Setup, Reason Daily  Parabolic SAR comes Up

SL Advise at 1.9134 Tp Advise at 2.0041

gbpnzd

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Banks stress test today will bring volatility
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AUDUSD stays above a rising trend line on the daily chart and remains in the uptrend from 0.5507. As long as the trend line support holds, the pullback from 0.7063 could be treated as consolidation for the uptrend and further rise to 0.7400 area is possible after the consolidation. Key support is at 0.6775, a breakdown below this level could bring the price back to 0.6300 area.
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Month of July starts with new data coming in
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US is close, HAPPY WEEKEND TO ALL TRADERS, SEE YOU NEXT WEEK>
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Next week has lots of important news. Trade well.
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This week data will start from today onwards
 
Maria Mahomedally:
This week data will start from today onwards

If you keep on posting nonsense posts, they will be deleted without warning.

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Maria Mahomedally:
This week data will start from today onwards

sure delete non sense posts including yours, there is no place for non sense in trading world

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