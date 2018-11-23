There certainly is a Holy Grail! - page 23
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As you can see, my Holy Grail is on the M3.
I know there are different definitions of holy grail, but what comes to mind for me is.
1 works on at least 10 years of backtesting data (for me about 15 years)
2 works on every pair with minimal adjustments
3 must not have a significant drawdown to realistic balance (because technically many grid strategies would be a Holy Grail if you have 1,000,000 just laying around).
This is cherry picking.
Why don't you provide us with the investor pass so that we can all follow your endeavors in a trustworthy manner instead of oh look i made some profit here and i had some profit there.
I do not agree on anything without reliable proof.
You have delivered none.
If you think people will enter a bet for that bottle and you think you can just hand over some charts, and claim you've made some amount of pips, think again.
Simply copy him and see Holy Grail
Simply copy him and see Holy Grail
Simply copy him and see Holy Grail
Do you know his true story ?
1000$ to 11million$ in 4 months
another one with less DD
LOL, you have it too