There certainly is a Holy Grail! - page 25
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Hewlett Packards are know to block.
This is a universal serial bus issue.
If you rely on others to fix it, it's your own fault, don't complain, or blame others for your own failures, learn to fix it yourself.
Especially if you plan to live to 140.
My strawberry's are fine i didn't spray them so it's highly unlikely that they are contaminated.
Hewlett Packards are know to block.
This is a universal serial bus issue.
If you rely on others to fix it, it's your own fault, don't complain, learn to fix it yourself.
Especially if you plan to live to 140.
My strawberry's are fine i didn't spray them so it's highly unlikely that they are contaminated.
I could be 139!
How do you know?
:-)
05-06-2018 M4 EURODOLLAR HOLY GRAIL
Cherrie Picking Season has started!
M4, the fastest time frame for DAILY cherry picking in the EuroDollar market - every single day, 200+ trading days a year!
123,4 Europips profit today = 61.7% profit in ONE Day - with 50 leverage!
I love cherries!
I must have them every day!
Don´t believe this. This is not humanly possible. This is a conspiray!!
I manipulate the 5.6 Trillion Dollar forex market with my €200 deposit. Believe me. I must be a criminal :-) I manipulate this market, with €200!!
No, I am not a criminal. I am simply trying to develop a profitable trading plan like everyone else. That´s all I am doing.
Yes, of course I am exited about it. 61% profit in one day is fantastic. That is obviously what I am trying to learn how to achieve every day, how to be profitable every single day, because I can clearly see that it is definitely possible to do it in the EuroDollar market.
I am sure I am not the only person in the world that thinks like this.
Since I developed these customized indicators in a very unsophisticated way (over 10 000 hours), I am 100% sure other people will be able to develop similar indicators (over 10 000 hours).
05-06-2018 M4 EURODOLLAR HOLY GRAIL
Cherrie Picking Season has started!
M4, the fastest time frame for DAILY cherry picking in the EuroDollar market - every single day, 200+ trading days a year!
123,4 Europips profit today = 61.7% profit in ONE Day - with 50 leverage!
I love cherries!
I must have them every day!
Don´t believe this. This is not humanly possible. This is a conspiray!!
I manipulate the 5.6 Trillion Dollar forex market with my €200 deposit. Believe me. I must be a criminal :-) I manipulate this market, with €200!!
No, I am not a criminal. I am simply trying to develop a profitable trading plan like everyone else. That´s all I am doing.
Yes, of course I am exited about it. 61% profit in one day is fantastic. That is obviously what I am trying to learn how to achieve every day, how to be profitable every single day, because I can clearly see that it is definitely possible to do it in the EuroDollar market.
I am sure I am not the only person in the world that thinks like this.
Since I developed these customized indicators in a very unsophisticated way (over 10 000 hours), I am 100% sure other people will beable to develop similar indicators too (over 10 000 hours).
bro, im out of questions and answers, say what you wanna say straight ahead this time!!
Do you know his true story ?
His true story is your capital can gain limited in specific time and what you dreaming can be true but it takes time
Overall summery is he tried always to gain 3% against capital but it happened gain results over 5% to 7%
That's a real one holy grail :)
Forex is a negative sum game.
You just need toi create the correct environment that escapes this and comes out ever so slightly positive and then keep building and adding the small profits back into the game to build larger position sizing.
You thinks creating larger position is a sensible strategy ?
When you said "This is the Holy Grail" Explain little bit?
Deevog it is self explanatory.
Find something that comes out ahead most of the time, and then throw whatever it earns back at it to make it grow.
What part do you not understand ?
Deevog it is self explanatory.
Find something that comes out ahead most of the time, and then throw whatever it earns back at it to make it grow.
What part do you not understand ?
I don't understand the part when he says he use moving averages. I thought you were against using any indicators, so i don't know why do you attached this video. There are posts here on this topic that you say it's possible to make money with only the price chart, no indicators. Now you say you need a signal to start the trade, if your entry signal is not an indicator, so what is it?
Trading chart itself is a big indicator it tells the whole story, it's true mostly indicators counts from past or from trading chart. Using an indicator means when not capable to read charts then indicators also can't help.
Open Weekly chart you can see whats going on. Indicators only helps if required to give direction to EA and no more, How we reads charts we creates same indicators that EA can read in our way.
If there no chart what indicator can do?