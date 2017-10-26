Finding indicator to identify market demand / supply.
If MT4 sothere is the following indicator:
Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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As to my opinion so you can use Pivot indicator or Fibo levels - look at search as there are many of them in CodeBase.
Example (the forum posts/threads) -
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Everything about Pivot
- Pivot indicators thread
- Pivot range thread (with indicators and trading system development)
- The Only Pivot: thread with pivot indicators and trading systems and separated thread with EA according to this system.
- Historical Pivot Indicator thread
- Pivot Like DOTS Indicator thread
- CCI Woodie like - the thread with Woodie Pivots indicator
- Bar Pivot System and EA - the thread
- Auto Fibonacci indicator - the thread with Pivot Points Multitimeframe indicator
- Pivot Scalper using Pivot Points - Daily (Shifted) - the thread
more -
- Waddah Attar Pivot for MetaTrader 4
- Waddah Attar Weekly Pivot Fibo Indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Waddah Attar Pivot Fibo Dayly Indicator for MetaTrader 4
- MMA-Pivot-Fibo system thread
- Pivot System (Heiken Ashi) - the thread
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Fibo & Gann variations
- W D Gann Indicators and others - the thread
- Fibo & Gann indicators - the thread
- How to use the fibo_pivot indicator thread
- COMMITMENT OF TRADERS (COT) Indicator - the thread
- Auto Fibonacci by Codersguru is here
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zac1987: Yesterday GbpAud fly up over 100 pips hit my sl causing me a huge loss. I want to find the best solution to prevent this, any suggestion?The best is to control your risk before you enter the trade.
- In code:
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
- You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
-
Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit
currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value
in the instrument's base currency (EUR, in this case).
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers.
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
- Use a EA GUI such as the one for MT4: Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 5
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Yesterday GbpAud fly up over 100 pips hit my sl causing me a huge loss. I want to find the best solution to prevent this, any suggestion? VSA indicator or SR indicator or other indicator? Which 1 better for this situation? Can u send me the link of the indicator that u suggest? I don't have time to draw the lines and and analyse the chart all the time, so I need some indicator give me alert notification. Please help. Thanks.
And which level should open sell position again? Any good indicator can give sell signal in good level?