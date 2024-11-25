Something Interesting to Read December 2013 - page 2
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Trading in the Zone: Master the Market with Confidence, Discipline and a Winning Attitude
Douglas uncovers the underlying reasons for lack of consistency and helps traders overcome the ingrained mental habits that cost them money. He takes on the myths of the market and exposes them one by one teaching traders to look beyond random outcomes, to understand the true realities of risk, and to be comfortable with the "probabilities" of market movement that governs all market speculation.
Biography
Mark Douglas' book, The Disciplined Trader™, was published in 1990 and is considered an industry classic. Along with Trading in the Zone™, published in 2000, his books are considered some of the first books to introduce the investment industry to the concept of trading psychology.
Mark began coaching traders in 1982, and has continued to develop seminar and training programs on trading psychology for the investment industry, as well as individual traders. He has been a frequent speaker at seminars across the world, as well as in the U.S., teaching traders how to become consistently successful.
In May of 2010, select quotes from his work on trading psychology were included in the book, Inner Wisdom Trading Prosperity Affirmations, (recently expanded) book by author and Performance Coach, Paula T. Webb. These quotes from Mark enhance the original trading affirmations by author Webb, and lead the trader to a higher understanding of what it means to think prosperously ~ one day at a time.
Mark is currently working on his third book which will be available in late 2013, and can be reached through his website www.MarkDouglas.com.
Trading With Intermarket Analysis : A Visual Approach To Beat the Financial Markets Using Exchange-Traded Funds by John J. Murphy
With global markets and asset classes growing even more interconnected, intermarket analysis—the analysis of related asset classes or financial markets to determine their strengths and weaknesses—has become an essential part of any trader's due diligence. In Trading with Intermarket Analysis, John J. Murphy, former technical analyst for CNBC, lays out the technical and intermarket tools needed to understand global markets and illustrates how they help traders profit in volatile climates using exchange-traded funds.
Armed with a knowledge of how economic forces impact various markets and financial sectors, investors and traders can profit by exploiting opportunities in markets about to rise and avoiding those poised to fall. Trading with Intermarket Analysis provides advice on trend following, chart patterns, moving averages, oscillators, spotting tops and bottoms, using exchange-traded funds, tracking market sectors, and the new world of intermarket relationships, all presented in a highly visual way.
Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques by Steven Nison
This book introduces candlestick charting, which some investors may find useful in their trading. It sure helps to make charts more visual!
A form of technical analysis, Japanese candlestick charts are a versatile tool that can be fused with any other technical tool, and will help improve any technician's market analysis. They can be used for speculation and hedging, for futures, equities or anywhere technical analysis is applied. Seasoned technicians will discover how joining Japanese candlesticks with other technical tools can create a powerful synergy of techniques; amateurs will find out how effective candlestick charts are as a stand-alone charting method. In easy-to-understand language, this title delivers to the reader the author's years of study, research and practical experience in this increasingly popular and dynamic approach to market analysis. The comprehensive coverage includes everything from the basics, with hundreds of examples showing how candlestick charting techniques can be used in almost any market.
Trade Your Way to Financial Freedom by Van Tharp
This is a gem that encompasses investor psychology and system construction. While it may not give you a "Holy Grail" (an unbeatable method to the markets) for trading, it will give you the basics you need to construct a winning system. There is something for everyone in this book.
Trading Systems and Methods, 5th Edition by Perry J.Kaufman
Presenting an analytical framework for comparing systematic methods and techniques, this new edition offers expanded coverage in nearly all areas, including trends, momentum, arbitrage, integration of fundamental statistics, and risk management. Comprehensive and in-depth, the book describes each technique and how it can be used to a trader's advantage, and shows similarities and variations that may serve as valuable alternatives. The book also walks readers through basic mathematical and statistical concepts of trading system design and methodology, such as how much data to use, how to create an index, risk measurements, and more.
Trading in the Zone: Master the Market with Confidence, Discipline and a Winning Attitude
Douglas uncovers the underlying reasons for lack of consistency and helps traders overcome the ingrained mental habits that cost them money. He takes on the myths of the market and exposes them one by one teaching traders to look beyond random outcomes, to understand the true realities of risk, and to be comfortable with the "probabilities" of market movement that governs all market speculation.
Biography
Mark Douglas' book, The Disciplined Trader™, was published in 1990 and is considered an industry classic. Along with Trading in the Zone™, published in 2000, his books are considered some of the first books to introduce the investment industry to the concept of trading psychology.
Mark began coaching traders in 1982, and has continued to develop seminar and training programs on trading psychology for the investment industry, as well as individual traders. He has been a frequent speaker at seminars across the world, as well as in the U.S., teaching traders how to become consistently successful.
In May of 2010, select quotes from his work on trading psychology were included in the book, Inner Wisdom Trading Prosperity Affirmations, (recently expanded) book by author and Performance Coach, Paula T. Webb. These quotes from Mark enhance the original trading affirmations by author Webb, and lead the trader to a higher understanding of what it means to think prosperously ~ one day at a time.
Mark is currently working on his third book which will be available in late 2013, and can be reached through his website www.MarkDouglas.com.
can this book be found online to be read for free?
The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham
The foundation for value investing and being successful in the market, Benjamin Graham's classic has sold over 1 million copies and earns its spot on every investors book shelf.
Expert Advisor Programming for Metatrader 5: Creating Automated Trading Systems in the Mql5 Language (Paperback)
The first guide to programming in MQL5 is here! "Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5" is a practical guide to creating automated trading strategies in the MQL5 language. Take advantage of MetaTrader 5's new features and take your trading to the next level! You'll learn how to program expert advisors quickly and easily using a ready-made framework created by an experienced MQL programmer. This book will teach you the following concepts: Learn the basics of MQL5, including variables and data types, operators, functions, event handlers, and object-oriented programming. Place, modify and close market and pending orders. Calculate, verify and add stop loss and take profit prices to an open position. Add a flexible trailing stop and/or break even stop to your strategy. Manage your trade risk with money management. Use pending orders to scale in and out of positions. Use price, time and indicator data in your expert advisors. Control program execution by trading on new bar open, and add flexible trade timers to your strategies. Walk through the creation of several basic trading strategies from start to finish. Inform the user with dialog boxes, email alerts, mobile notifications and sounds. Draw trend lines, arrows and text labels on the chart. Read and write data to CSV files. Learn the basics of creating indicators, scripts and libraries in MetaEditor. Debug, test and optimize your trading strategy. And much more! Whether you're an experienced programmer moving from MQL4, or a novice just starting with MQL5, this book will give you the foundation to quickly program fully-featured and robust trading systems. All programs and source code files featured in the book are available for download at the book's official website at Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader - MQL4 and MQL5 book
The Right Stock at the Right Time by Larry Williams
Larry Williams reveals some of his observations of cyclical tendencies in the stock market. It may serve as a ray of light for investors battered by bear markets.