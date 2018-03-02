In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5% - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Open prices is the best thing.
I also said, unless you supply every tick data so you have to see it in perspective.
It would depend on the strategy used and that would become a rather large discussion by itself.
Supplied tick data is not taken in consideration in open price mode, it is perfectly described in the article you have provided, not to mention the further limitations with this test method.
Anyway.. to all. The info is there. Don't accept any post on the web as being right, validate the info for yourself is all left to say.
1. You provide real (every) tick data for the test OR
2. You use bar open only.
Either one, so NOT run on every tick with only a OHLC feed without tick data. ( for the 3rd time this causes the issue )
Some people will spot and recognize the golden nuggets in conversations,
Where others will fail to see.
I heard you like sad stories?
This E.A makes 10,000,000% a year (all valid entries), on every instrument (as long as it is renko and the spread is OK), tested on both control points and tick data 99.99%.
On demo/live it only losses money (cries on a corner).
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212105
You should provide a link and not the address of a link.
You should provide a link and not the address of a link.
modified
done
thanks
i think :
the most important parameter about strategy tester of metatreder is : value of spread and wide ,
so must choose Compatible strategy for ea logic and algorithm , according to the quality of strategy tester.
whatever Modeling is closer to tester conditions, the result will have more precision.
I do not know .. may be - yes ... why do you need 5 years? Market is changed all the time, and...
Market is changed all the time !
Well i know some people that were using a certain technique in 1986, and they are still using it today.
I read here many times that people say market's are always changing, but this guy say's the exact opposite, he literally say's ' Nothing has ever changed in the markets ' and ' still 95% of the people are losing money in forex trading, it has always been like that '...
So if there is anything changing, i guess it is short term indicator parameters or the like ?
I mean they all say changing but they do not specify what exactly they think it is.
And there is the thread in Chinese part of the forum with such "the tools" (discussion, opinions, fixing to become a normal one).
Those are the comments from that Chinese thread:
And I like this comment from the Chinese thread more and more:
Such graph I call them funny graph, sometime I ask my self question "why is it easy to make money on demo and never lose and you end up feeling like a master king of the forex market and once you move onto the live account you start to duplicate the same performance, then all of a sudden after 2 to 3 good month your manual trade start to fail you, you don't understand why the market is going against you on every single trade you open and yet if you test that on demo again it win all trades.Once you move back on to a live account every time you are about open a trade your PC over heat to the point you can't open a trade, you internet connection get turned off, the broker MT platform freeze :-) as soon as the price opportunity pass everything get back to normal" I'm wondering if I'm the only one on this forum who have experienced such thing. With such graph I think broker will not be happy with your good performance of winning. I have turn a $ 100.00 account into a $ 1400.00 first month, second month I ended up with $ 3800.00 third month I started to see all my trade going against me for some reason, and all trade where done manually on a live account. On their demo account I have turned a $ 1000.00 acc into a $ 20 000.00 acc in just 12 days. Today as we are speaking that broker no longer exist, I will not mention the broker's name.