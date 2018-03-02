In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5% - page 10
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So, they (MetaQuotes) were tricking us?!
This is the third time I get this post out of the pocket :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Profitable EA for Free Project!!!!!!!(EA Source code attached)
FernandoBorea, 2018.02.26 22:21
Hey guys, I'm making this idea around old XMT Scalper system, as the developer has been inactive since early 2017 I'd like to continue from the base they left.
I saw ASSAR EA based on the exact same code, they claim that it has some variations but I'm not sure about that. They've based Assar from the 2.4.X version of XMT, I do have that version and the last known (2.522).
The 2.4.3 is a fixed version, I have no idea how the original code looks like, but on backtesting on M15 with 90% modeling it gives pretty neat results, the issue with this version is that it sends a lot of Invalid TP/SL errors and not quite sure why (I started a demo test today, I'll update as it goes)
On the 2.522 version theoretically its the original last known version of the EA but at least the version I have it has what I think its a bug that sends a ton of orders on every candle, I'm not quite sure why and that's what I want to fix. I think this issue might relate to one of the following:
The order send statement
The indicators variable used
Failure on checking open orders at the moment
I also include a fixed (by me) version of the 2.522 that had a minor code error when importing two mqh files. All the EA's has their own source code on the attachment, as I saw, the Asssar V9 is almost (I can't say exact just because I haven't made a line by line comparison) the same code as the XMT 2.4.3
If we get these EA to work it would bring big results.
All testings that I made have been on ICMarkets on True ECN account.
Note: I can't backtest the 2.522 on every tick because of the ammount of orders it sends, it takes like 15-20 on my laptop (Alienware R4 17 i7-7700) for each pass and even applying genetic algorithm it takes like 10K passes.
We already discussed about Mohammad, it should have a fail in your setup, here's why :
I didn't found no live report for xmt so ... Assar :
----> Assar backtest report
-----> Assar live report
Leverage on the tester is 200, the real one is 1000 but the curves are very similar.
Unfortunately, NOT all the 99.9% are the trusted. Even if you paid for it/them.
Because I cannot mention the name(s) of the 99.9% data provider(s) who provide the correct data or not, you can at least try the searching engines to find the 99.9% data with floated spreads (the buy prices and the sell prices).
Unfortunately, NOT all the 99.9% are the trusted. Even if you paid for it/them.
Because I cannot mention the name(s) of the 99.9% data provider(s) who provide the correct data or not, you can at least try the searching engines to find the 99.9% data with floated spreads (the buy prices and the sell prices).
However, I never understood how to use variable spread in mt4 - to simplify, I set it @ target spread + 2/3.
However, I never understood how to use variable spread in mt4 - to simplify, I set it @ target spread + 2/3.
....floated spreads (the buy prices and the sell prices).
do you know how to use it as it - when exported, spread is recalculated
Not in MT4
Not in MT4
Yes it does.
Tickstory full for less than 50$ support it.
TDS supports it for less than 100$.