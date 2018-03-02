In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5% - page 5
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The fact is there is no general rules. When you see a backtest you have no way to know if it's reliable or not. So the best attitude is to have doubts.
I could show you a backtest and a live trading results that match almost exactly. I could also show a complete fake backtest or a curve fitted backtest which would be the inverse if traded on a live account.
It depends of the strategy (sclaper or H1 open bar for example), on the data (real ticks or emulated ticks, complete or incomplete), on the optimization (curved fitted or not or a little), on the coding quality (able to manage requote or lost of connection) and also on the strategy tester itself, for sure MT5 with real ticks, execution delay (fixed or random) is better than MT4 with emulated ticks, but still it's always different from a live market.
yes your answer is professional Alain
I believe that the mt5 would be closer to the market
One is me, so the other person is lying. There can be only 1 richest person of the world :)
that time, maybe the broker will not allow you to withdraw or to complete trading with them
yes your answer is professional Alain
I believe that the mt5 would be closer to the market
Does this mean that you are going to waste more time trying to find out ?
Because i think it took you a looooooooooooooooooooooooooong time to find and come up with this issue.....
Why not go for the real deal right away ?
I also waited wayy too long and then you discover that market moves real slow as compared to years of backtest in minutes...
Even if those results are real, it would take years to fulfill that prophesy
Does this mean that you are going to waste more time to find out ?
Because i think it took you a looooooooooooooooooooooooooong time to find and come up with this issue.....
Why not go for the real deal right away ?
what shall I lose?
just try
free cost tries
I am the programmer for that ea
It would be a crazy if even got 10% in real trading using such ea
what shall I lose?
Your losing time, and time = money.
So your losing money.But at least in the end you can say the famous ' i tried'
Your losing time, and time = money.
So your losing money.
If i win that trillion i will give you a 10%
Thats very nice of you.
A sense of urgency can help.
Your losing time, and time = money.
So your losing money.But at least in the end you can say the famous ' i tried'
Thats very nice of you.
A sense of urgency can help.
Seems you've changed your mind after the prize?
Pray for me then.
If i win that trillion i will give you a 10%
It doesn't even matter.
In fact the closest to real results is on bar open times only, because then you excrete the ticks that are responsible for these crazy numbers.
The best test will be on M1 and bar open times only, in this case every M1 bar will act as a real market tick, in stead of a series of induced or injected artificial ticks between high and low (which are causing the problem here)
Not sure if this is a joke or not. But the manual (MT5) states otherwise.
For quick, but rough testing/optimization, use the "Open prices only" mode.
To everyone reading this topic wandering about the same question:
Before going to real account, first test with best method. According to the manual is "every tick based on real ticks", not the simulated ones (see article below why and preferably using ticks history from the broker you want to actually trade with).
The logic used in the EA also play big part in the equation, see the manual as to the limits in diffrent test methods. Example, limits in using multiple timeframes in open price mode. Not aware of these simple facts and your fcuked testing a zillion buck in backtest and on real account get blown ;)
Not to be underestimated. The difference between slight change in resolution of data closer to reality is displayed in this image:
https://c.mql5.com/2/23/testreal03_en.gif
Full article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2612
It can make the difference in profit or loss and partially explains why testing results may not compare to demo account results. And demo account also not compared to real account. Some brokers are open about it and specify the quotes on demo can differ from real quotes.