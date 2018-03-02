In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5%
- There certainly is a Holy Grail!
- the true unprofitable face of the adviser
- Signal providors falsifying results ?
Those EAs should be fixed for real/demo trading.
example - this thread - Help me to find the bug in my "holy grail" (and the EA is posted on the first post of the thread as free to download by source code).
Your data quality is too low to make any reasonable assessment, at least on your last screenshot where it states model quality 30%. The other screenshot where it states model quality N/A also seems too low considering the low ticks count compared to the bars count.
Nothing new.
These algos are curve fitted to the tick generating algorithm
Backtests are not to be taken literally.
So look for real results.
Your data quality is too low to make any reasonable assessment, at least on your last screenshot. The other screenshot where it states model quality N/A also seems too low considering the low ticks count compared to the bars count.
provided both
99 % quality
and default data
all of them giving crazy profits
Nothing new.
These algos are curve fitted to the tick generating algorithm
Backtests are not to be taken literally.
so? are you going to tell that all the achievements are fake!!!
or to test the robot before buying it for a 5 years (let's say)
provided both
99 % quality
and default data
all of them giving crazy profits
Not sure how you come up with 99% the screenshots show 30% and 78%.
Not sure how you come up with 99% the screenshots show 30% and 78%.
the 1st one is a paid highest quality
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