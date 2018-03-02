In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5% - page 4
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I don't want to make marketing ... but that back tests are all done by my created EA
and I haven't published it because I have tested it on real money and it blown me everything rather than back test results!
I am a programmer and trying to shift to MT5 soon
I will transfer that EA to the MT5 maybe it will be real or it will helps better to be much closer to the real market
Yes, I knew some coders who re-coded their EAs to MT5 just to optimize the settings with cloud and to backtest with 'every tick based on real ticks' mode to have the backtesting results that are closest to reality .
Just some related comments:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.15 06:02
You can read this article (TESTING TRADING STRATEGIES ON REAL TICKS).
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Just an example -
MT4 and very old builds of MT5: I optimized the EAs from this thread just to find good settings for the pair, I was backtesting them, and I traded on demo for some time just to be sure that EAs are profitable.
With new builds of MT5: I will optimize the EAs from this thread to find the settings, and I will backtesting them with 'every tick based on real ticks' - and it will be same as trading by those EA on real account for many months or years!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT4 & MT5 backtest
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.17 20:53
If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).
Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:
We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.
For more information about it - read this summary.
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Its very easy to generate these effects on the backtester.
If you want real results use real accounts, it's a totally different world.
More exiting too.
no, not 100% right
the back tester is a great tool
You just try it in 'bar open times only'
And if it then ,without 'fake' ticks still performs well , then its time to put it on a real feed...
* This is a valid algorithm.
Yes, I knew some coders who re-coded their EAs to MT5 just to optimize the settings and to backtest with 'every tick based on real ticks' mode to have the backtesting results that are closest to reality .
Just some related comments:
does the MT5 tester have the long periods like 5 years back similar to MT4?
You just try it in 'bar open times only'
And if it then ,without 'fake' ticks still performs well , then its time to put it on a real feed...
Can I attach the EA here?
or no allowed
...
first I want to search for it
does the MT5 tester have the long periods like 5 years back similar to MT4?
I do not know .. may be - yes ... why do you need 5 years? Market is changed all the time, and 5 year backtesting may be usefull if you are trading on weekly or monthly close bar for example...
I remember when i was still young, a newbee i discovered the same thing and got super exited.
Then i learned it was false results.
So i decided to convert the EA to MQL5 but.
Same results.
There is no use to play with these things it's essentially a waste of time and if your really in to coding, you know that you have to make every minute count and you won't waste time on this issue.
I do not know .. may be - yes ... why do you need 5 years? Market is changed all the time, and 5 year backtesting may be usefull if you are trading on weekly or monthly close bar for example...
the customers are always asking such as questions
I don't know why
some of them asking for 10 years
hahaha
see the market
I see there are (till now) two voters who said they tried such products/EAs and they are the richest people on the planet
where are them, come on friends!
The fact is there is no general rules. When you see a backtest you have no way to know if it's reliable or not. So the best attitude is to have doubts.
I could show you a backtest and a live trading results that match almost exactly. I could also show a complete fake backtest or a curve fitted backtest which would be the inverse if traded on a live account.
It depends of the strategy (sclaper or H1 open bar for example), on the data (real ticks or emulated ticks, complete or incomplete), on the optimization (curved fitted or not or a little), on the coding quality (able to manage requote or lost of connection) and also on the strategy tester itself, for sure MT5 with real ticks, execution delay (fixed or random) is better than MT4 with emulated ticks, but still it's always different from a live market.