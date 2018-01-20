5 Years Back Test, Is it fair enough? MT4/MT5

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  • 29% (7)
  • 38% (9)
  • 17% (4)
  • 17% (4)
Total voters: 24
 

Why No?

 

If something is useless from the start, then how can it become usable after 5 Years ?

Maybe you can try another poll and use : "A Verifiable 5 year REAL ACCOUNT TRACK RECORD" in stead.

Maybe that a bit more value and so just maybe people will vote YES.

But then your next issue would be to prove that this track record was made by the robot in question,

Howver you dont know this yet, as you are still back testing and, then there is no question about that.

I believe that block-chain technology will solve this in the future.
 

A minute chart over five years is something while an investor's monthly trading strategy testing 5 years is something else .. 


as for which period in the market, sometimes its useless to go far back in time beyond 


SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2000.01.03 00:00 - 2016.12.30 23:30 (2000.01.01 - 2017.01.01)


change is 2007, 2014 and 2016

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