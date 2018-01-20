5 Years Back Test, Is it fair enough? MT4/MT5
- AM I RIGHT? IS IT A SUNDAY TRADE (BACK TEST 99.9%) ?
- In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5%
- New subscriptions not allowed for signal?
Why No?
If something is useless from the start, then how can it become usable after 5 Years ?
Maybe you can try another poll and use : "A Verifiable 5 year REAL ACCOUNT TRACK RECORD" in stead.
Maybe that a bit more value and so just maybe people will vote YES.
But then your next issue would be to prove that this track record was made by the robot in question,
Howver you dont know this yet, as you are still back testing and, then there is no question about that.
A minute chart over five years is something while an investor's monthly trading strategy testing 5 years is something else ..
as for which period in the market, sometimes its useless to go far back in time beyond
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2000.01.03 00:00 - 2016.12.30 23:30 (2000.01.01 - 2017.01.01)
change is 2007, 2014 and 2016
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use