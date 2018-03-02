In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5% - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
People already do that in real money Mohammad, but if you run their algo in the backtester it will fail miserably.
And many times their algo can not even be tested because they use multiple symbols or other techniques...
I meant to say that backtest results are never to be taken literally.
no man
no body has these crazy profits from the Forex
When you use 'every tick' mode you will have to supply every tick.
If you do not supply every tick, then the tester will artificially inject ticks between the OHLC data feed.
Its possible to optimize or 'tune' your EA to this tick generating algorithm.
If you do that then the result will be these insane (unreal) results.
It's well known among coders.
Also, you should not assume things.
In this world it about the facts.
Maybe you haven't seen a track record from a successful trader?
I have.Maybe it's time to stop backtesting.
If you fix it, and backtest it one more time after fixing so look at the backtesting graph: if you feel better and better looking on this graph so fix your EA once again (suggestion from the Chinese part of the forum).
backtesting therapy
better than trillions Sergey
with DD below 5 %
???
no better!
hahaha
...
thanks for your examples
I will seriously read them
Here, a question has been came in my mind. while I tried to ask it, why most people are not trusting the back test data
let's say the paid data, it is from a Swiss Bank, is it fake also?? are they thieves ??! no they are not ... but let us discuss the subject while you are believing the Bach Tester
Because most people are not the coders to look inside the code to find some "bug related" to the following:
Because most people are not the coders to look inside the code to find some "bug related" to the following:
But do these paid back test data are fake?
I don't want to make marketing ... but that back tests are all done by my created EA
and I haven't published it because I have tested it on real money and it blown me everything rather than back test results!
I am a programmer and trying to shift to MT5 soon
I will transfer that EA to the MT5 maybe it will be real or it will helps better to be much closer to the real market
But do these paid back test data are fake?
If you call "fake" .. fake compare to what? To real results (trading on demo/real accounts)?
If it is not uploaded (trading on demo/real accounts) anywhere so you can look at the source code (if you are coder). If we do not have source code so ask the coder to create the signal (because the signal is real result).
But do these paid back test data are fake?
Maybe not fake. But useless non the less. Different brokers can quote different prices. You have to backtest yourself (and indeed never trust fantasy screenshots from others) with data from broker you want to trade with. Using paid or whatever data from broker X and go live on broker Y will give different results.
Its very easy to generate these effects on the backtester.
If you want real results use real accounts, it's a totally different world.
More exiting too.
If you call "fake" .. fake compare to what? To real results (trading on demo/real accounts)?
If it is not uploaded (trading on demo/real accounts) anywhere so you can look at the source code (if you are coder). If we do not have source code so ask the coder to create the signal (because the signal is real result).
I don't want to make marketing ... but that back tests are all done by my created EA
and I haven't published it because I have tested it on real money and it blown me everything rather than back test results!
I am a programmer and trying to shift to MT5 soon
I will transfer that EA to the MT5 maybe it will be real or it will helps better to be much closer to the real market