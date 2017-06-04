Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017 - page 6
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Max, it's your own error check the code.
I want to register to the contest, signal
www.mql5.com/en/signals/296929
As far as I know (according to the rules written in May Contest monitoring website) - MQL.5 verified users only can participate.
Roberto Xausa MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296957
Hi Roberto
Added you to the list
In the monitoring https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2 will be added a little later, put in a manual way.
55 position in the listhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page98#comment_4968550
Just some information:
The registration for May Contest will be stopped by 10th of May.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.30 14:59
And just for information (I copied the text from official website for the May contest monitoring):
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Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes №2 with the real prizes!
Start: 01.05.2017 - Finish: 02.06.2017
Terms of participation in the contest:
As far as I know (according to the rules written in May Contest monitoring website) - MQL.5 verified users only can participate.
You have a valid point, so one of two things could apply, I could still participate but when I win the prize will go to second place, I will happily fall on my sword, my eagerness to participate is my only driving force that's better than winning, or you could kick me to the gutter 8((( will take what is decided with grace.
You have a valid point, so one of two things could apply, I could still participate but when I win the prize will go to second place, I will happily fall on my sword, my eagerness to participate is my only driving force that's better than winning, or you could kick me to the gutter 8((( will take what is decided with grace.
First place is for max profit, and the second place is for max possible profit with as less drawdown as possible.
So, two winning places.
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As to the rules ... this is not my rules. The people (users of the forum) organized this contest, they wrote to MetaQuotes admins for the permission on the following:
So, few traders organized it (for free), they received the permission from MQ (I think - the admins are monitoring the situation to be under control for example), the users discussed about the rules with the forum members using the public threads, some of the users decided to be a sponsor for this May contest (anyone can be a sponsor for May/June/... contest - look at monitoring website), ... and as a result - we are having Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes (№2 is for May).
Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes №1 was in April (the monitoring page is this one, and as you see - two traders won).
So, if you want to change the rules - speak with the people on the main registration thread here ... because it is not my rules and it is not MetaQuotes rules ...
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To make it shorter: I just hope that Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes will be continuing with №3 (June), and №4 in July, and so on ...
Hi All
At the championship you can register before May 10
https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page102#comment_4974764
Hi All
At the championship you can register before May 10
https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page102#comment_4974764
why some member is in grey color and some in black color ?