Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017 - page 6

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Marco vd Heijden:
Max, it's your own error check the code.
ok, thanks
[Deleted]  
Roberto Xausa  MetaTrader 4  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296957
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: XR simple scalper
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: XR simple scalper
  • Roberto Xausa
  • www.mql5.com
XR simple scalper Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Karen Cain:

I want to register to the contest, signal

www.mql5.com/en/signals/296929


As far as I know (according to the rules written in May Contest monitoring website) - MQL.5 verified users only can participate.
 
Roberto Xausa:
Roberto Xausa  MetaTrader 4  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296957

Hi Roberto

 
Added you to the list
In the monitoring   https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2    will be added a little later, put in a manual way.

55 position in the list

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page98#comment_4968550
Регистрация участников на чемпионат MetaQuotes-Demо в мае
Регистрация участников на чемпионат MetaQuotes-Demо в мае
  • 2017.05.01
  • www.mql5.com
Устанавливаем правила на май месяц Предыдущая тема с правилами: Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo...
 

Just some information:

The registration for May Contest will be stopped by 10th of May.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017

Sergey Golubev, 2017.04.30 14:59

And just for information (I copied the text from official website for the May contest monitoring):


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Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes №2 with the real prizes!

Start: 01.05.2017 - Finish: 02.06.2017

Terms of participation in the contest:

  • 1. Open a demo-account on the server MetaQuotes-Demo
  • 2. Initial deposit: $10 000. Leverage 1:100
  • 3. Create a signal
  • 4. Make a post asking about contest registration on May Contest registration threads (rus part of the forum thread, or eng part of the forum thread).
  • 5. Wait for the registration to be confirmed.
The registration for this May contest will be stopped by 10 of May


 
Sergey Golubev:

As far as I know (according to the rules written in May Contest monitoring website) - MQL.5 verified users only can participate.

You have a valid point, so one of two things could apply, I could still participate but when I win the prize will go to second place, I will happily fall on my sword, my eagerness to participate is my only driving force that's better than winning, or you could kick me to the gutter 8((( will take what is decided with grace.
 
Karen Cain:

You have a valid point, so one of two things could apply, I could still participate but when I win the prize will go to second place, I will happily fall on my sword, my eagerness to participate is my only driving force that's better than winning, or you could kick me to the gutter 8((( will take what is decided with grace.


First place is for max profit, and the second place is for max possible profit with as less drawdown as possible.
So, two winning places.

------------------

As to the rules ... this is not my rules. The people (users of the forum) organized this contest, they wrote to MetaQuotes admins for the permission on the following:

  • to provide it using few forum threads, 
  • to promote those free signals on those threads, and 
  • to place one expernal website (for monitoring the signals) on the forum.

So, few traders organized it (for free), they received the permission from MQ (I think - the admins are monitoring the situation to be under control for example), the users discussed about the rules with the forum members using the public threads, some of the users decided to be a sponsor for this May contest (anyone can be a sponsor for May/June/... contest - look at monitoring website),  ... and as a result - we are having Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes (№2 is for May).
Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes №1 was in April (the monitoring page is this one, and as you see - two traders won).

So, if you want to change the rules - speak with the people on the main registration thread here ... because it is not my rules and it is not MetaQuotes rules ...

------------------

To make it shorter: I just hope that Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes will be continuing with №3 (June), and №4 in July, and so on ...

Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes: 01.05.2017 — 02.06.2017
Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes: 01.05.2017 — 02.06.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 02.06.2017 The prize fund of $200 is divided between two nominations: The winner is estimated after the market close on the following: Depending on attained...
 
MMM thanks Sergey, maybe if I just pull the covers over my head and hide I may not get kicked out, they will only notice when I win, just don't tell anyone
 

Hi All
At the championship you can register before May 10

https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page102#comment_4974764

Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes: 01.05.2017 — 02.06.2017
Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes: 01.05.2017 — 02.06.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 02.06.2017 The prize fund of $200 is divided between two nominations: The winner is estimated after the market close on the following: Depending on attained...
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Hi All
At the championship you can register before May 10

https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page102#comment_4974764


why some member is in grey color and some in black color ?


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