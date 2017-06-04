Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017 - page 5

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Can't I use EA for this contest account, please?
 
Max Enrik:
Can't I use EA for this contest account, please?
Yes of course you can.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Yes of course you can.
I click EA Trade buttons but them does not work for this account.
 
Max Enrik:
I click EA Trade buttons but them does not work for this account.

Maybe you need to enable autotrade Max.

It's on MetaQuotes-Demo so Expert robots always work.

They are only monitoring your trading by investor pass.

 
Marco vd Heijden:
Maybe you need to enable autotrade Max.

It's already enable.
 
Hmm. I can't figure out...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Modified Metatrader

Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.03 09:38

Where to check autotrading:


and


If you attached EA to the chart and you see "smiling face" so it is fine with autotading (in most of the cases):


If EA's face is not smiling and not happy so you can check everything once again:


It was for MT4 but MT5 is same with this case.


 
Sergey Golubev:

ea does not work for contest account
 

I want to register to the contest, signal

www.mql5.com/en/signals/296929

 
Max, it's your own error check the code.
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