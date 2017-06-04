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Can't I use EA for this contest account, please?
Yes of course you can.
I click EA Trade buttons but them does not work for this account.
Maybe you need to enable autotrade Max.
It's on MetaQuotes-Demo so Expert robots always work.
They are only monitoring your trading by investor pass.
Maybe you need to enable autotrade Max.
It's already enable.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Modified Metatrader
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.03 09:38
Where to check autotrading:
and
If you attached EA to the chart and you see "smiling face" so it is fine with autotading (in most of the cases):
If EA's face is not smiling and not happy so you can check everything once again:
It was for MT4 but MT5 is same with this case.
I want to register to the contest, signal
www.mql5.com/en/signals/296929