Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017 - page 2

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Max Enrik:

@Max Enrik

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296019

Hi Max,

You are registered to the championship!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page87


Регистрация участников на чемпионат MetaQuotes-Demо в мае
Регистрация участников на чемпионат MetaQuotes-Demо в мае
  • www.mql5.com
Устанавливаем правила на май месяц Предыдущая тема с правилами: Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo...
 
 


 
 
Sergey Golubev:


Hi Max,
did you post it to register (are you going to be registered)?
I am asking because I am making some copies (translation) of the posts from this thread to this registration thread (in russian).


Hello,

I already did it.

 

Yuriy Zaytsev:

Hi Max,
You are registered to the championship!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page87

Hello, thanks for it.
 

The championship on trading April 2017 is over!




Welcome to the championship on trading  MAY 2017

 

hi

i want to join. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296413

tq 

SA

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 5: Cemerlang
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 5: Cemerlang
  • Shaharudin Ahmad
  • www.mql5.com
Cemerlang Trading Signal for MetaTrader 5: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Shaharudin Ahmad:

hi

i want to join. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296413

tq 

SA

Added :)
 
Shaharudin Ahmad:

hi

i want to join. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296413

tq 

SA

Shaharudin Ahmad, welcome!
I added you, in the list of the May Championship

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page89#comment_4961671

Регистрация участников на чемпионат MetaQuotes-Demо в мае
Регистрация участников на чемпионат MetaQuotes-Demо в мае
  • 2017.04.29
  • www.mql5.com
Устанавливаем правила на май месяц Предыдущая тема с правилами: Спарринг на демо счетах MetaQuotes-Demo...
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