Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017 - page 2
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@Max Enrik
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296019
Hi Max,
You are registered to the championship! https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page87
Hi Max,
did you post it to register (are you going to be registered)?
I am asking because I am making some copies (translation) of the posts from this thread to this registration thread (in russian).
Hello,
I already did it.
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Hi Max,
You are registered to the championship! https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page87
The championship on trading April 2017 is over!
Welcome to the championship on trading MAY 2017
hi
i want to join. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296413
tq
SA
hi
i want to join. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296413
tq
SA
hi
i want to join. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296413
tq
SA
Shaharudin Ahmad, welcome!
I added you, in the list of the May Championship
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page89#comment_4961671