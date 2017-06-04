Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017 - page 3

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Shaharudin Ahmad, welcome!
I added you, in the list of the May Championship

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page89#comment_4961671


do it eligible to join with 2 acc ???

1 for MT4 and another for MT5.

 
forextime8:


do it eligible to join with 2 acc ???

1 for MT4 and another for MT5.


As to me so I do not know (I think - organizers will reply).
But i know that MQL5.com verified users only can participate in the contest.
 
forextime8:


сделать это право присоединиться с 2 согласно ???

1 для MT4 и другой для MT5.

MT4 or MT5
 

My new account for May contest

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296530

Thank you.

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: ContestDemo in May
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: ContestDemo in May
  • Ziheng Zhuang
  • www.mql5.com
ContestDemo in May Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Zee Zhou Ma:

Hi Guys,

I am joining. 

Here is mine.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296669

Hope I am not too late before tomorrow start.

Thank you.


As I see - you were registered.

 

And just for information (I copied the text from official website for the May contest monitoring):


-----------

Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes №2 with the real prizes!

Start: 01.05.2017 - Finish: 02.06.2017

Terms of participation in the contest:

  • 1. Open a demo-account on the server MetaQuotes-Demo
  • 2. Initial deposit: $10 000. Leverage 1:100
  • 3. Create a signal
  • 4. Make a post asking about contest registration on May Contest registration threads (rus part of the forum thread, or eng part of the forum thread).
  • 5. Wait for the registration to be confirmed.
The registration for this May contest will be continuing after 1st of May as well: it will not be late to register after 1st of May (after the majority of the participants have beed already registered with contest started) if you are sure that you will leave the participants behind with your trading. 
Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes: 01.05.2017 — 02.06.2017
Contest №2 Demo-account MetaQuotes: 01.05.2017 — 02.06.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 02.06.2017 The prize fund of $200 is divided between two nominations: The winner is estimated after the market close on the following: Depending on attained...
 
Lim Ai Wee:


but mine.... 28

dropout ??


In May contest registration table?

It is not the winning place (and it is not a starting number).
It is just the list the registered participants (it may be any number).

 
The webiste for May Contest monitoring will be updated later with new registered participants. If someone will not find himself on this website tomorrow for example - drop a message here.
 
do i ask here to register
 
Olivier Nomblot:
do i ask here to register


Where is the signal with 10,000 demo on MetaQuotes-Demo server and 1:100 leverage opened for the contest?

-------------------

For information:

Terms of participation in the contest:

  • 1. Open a demo-account on the server MetaQuotes-Demo
  • 2. Initial deposit: $10 000. Leverage 1:100
  • 3. Create a signal
  • 4. Make a post asking about contest registration on May Contest registration threads (rus part of the forum thread, or eng part of the forum thread).
  • 5. Wait for the registration to be confirmed.
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