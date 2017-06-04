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Shaharudin Ahmad, welcome!
I added you, in the list of the May Championship
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page89#comment_4961671
do it eligible to join with 2 acc ???
1 for MT4 and another for MT5.
do it eligible to join with 2 acc ???
1 for MT4 and another for MT5.
As to me so I do not know (I think - organizers will reply).
But i know that MQL5.com verified users only can participate in the contest.
сделать это право присоединиться с 2 согласно ???
1 для MT4 и другой для MT5.
My new account for May contest
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296530
Thank you.
Hi Guys,
I am joining.
Here is mine.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/296669
Hope I am not too late before tomorrow start.
Thank you.
As I see - you were registered.
And just for information (I copied the text from official website for the May contest monitoring):
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Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes №2 with the real prizes!
Start: 01.05.2017 - Finish: 02.06.2017
Terms of participation in the contest:
but mine.... 28
dropout ??
In May contest registration table?
It is not the winning place (and it is not a starting number).
It is just the list the registered participants (it may be any number).
do i ask here to register
Where is the signal with 10,000 demo on MetaQuotes-Demo server and 1:100 leverage opened for the contest?
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For information:
Terms of participation in the contest: