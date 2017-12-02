Welcome to the championship in September 2017

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Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading

The rules are very simple!
There are two nominations

  • better equity
  • the best ratio, trade with minimal drawdown

Contest on the cent accounts №4 with the real prizes!


Start: 04.09.2017 - Finish: 29.09.2017

Registration until: 17.09.2017

Terms of participation in the contest:
  • 1. Open cent account with any broker, dealing center/broker of your choice
  • 2. Initial deposit: 1000($10). Max leverage 1:500
  • 3. Create a signal:

             name of the signal should be the following: “Shock Contest
             where you can place your own text instead of the word — Contest


Everyone can be a sponsor the contest to  replenish the prize fund


Contest №4 Real Cent-account: 04.09.2017 — 29.09.2017
Contest №4 Real Cent-account: 04.09.2017 — 29.09.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 29.09.2017 The prize fund is divided onto two nominations. Price fund „is collecting now“ ↑ The winner will be determined in two nominations: 1. Profitability...
 

Hello, Please Count me In

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/339345

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Marlboro
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Marlboro
  • 30.00 USD
  • Achmad Wijaya
  • www.mql5.com
Shock Marlboro Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Achmad Wijaya:

Hello, Please Count me In

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/339345

Hello, added!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Hello, added!

Thank's Vit :)
 
Hello added me please
 

Tou22858585 :

Hello added me please

    MQL5.com verified users only can participate in the contest.

    You are not verified sorry.

 

The beginning of the contest is coming, hurry to participate! 


Contest №4 Real Cent-account: 04.09.2017 — 29.09.2017
Contest №4 Real Cent-account: 04.09.2017 — 29.09.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 29.09.2017 The prize fund is divided onto two nominations. Price fund „is collecting now“ ↑ The winner will be determined in two nominations: 1. Profitability...
 

Result of the first trading day:


 

add me :)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/340562

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Me Up 201709
Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Shock Me Up 201709
  • 3 939.00 USD
  • Bambang Arief
  • www.mql5.com
Shock Me Up 201709 Trading Signal for MetaTrader 4: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 
Bambang Arief:

add me :)

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/340562

Added to monitoring!

 

In the contest number №4 appeared a new sponsor Bambang Arief


We remind you that registration continues Registration until: 17/09/2017

Join now!

Contest №4 Real Cent-account: 04.09.2017 — 29.09.2017
Contest №4 Real Cent-account: 04.09.2017 — 29.09.2017
  • view.new10.top
verified users only can participate in the contest Automated trading and manual trading are allowed for both or No limit for lot size (no max limit, no minimum limit) Contest Completion: 29.09.2017 The prize fund is divided onto two nominations. Price fund „is collecting now“ ↑ The winner will be determined in two nominations: 1. Profitability...
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