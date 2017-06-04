Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017 - page 7
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Hi All
At the championship you can register before May 10
https://view.new10.top/en/contest/2
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/189038/page102#comment_4974764
French Presidential Elections
do metaquotes any changes on leverage ?
why some member is in grey color and some in black color ?
Equity/balance numbers are in grey color for participant having the trades less than 10.
If the trader is having more than 10 trades so it is in black color (because it should be >10 trades during the contest according to the rules).
say anything you want me just here! no need to private message to me. OK ?
And also I am not interesting that money and that Cups. It's a skills of mine that I need to show you.
Copy your private message and post it here.I am not interesting to your messages at all.
As far as I understand - it is machine translation from russian to the english language ("not a fancy" = not verified). The meaning of the message is the following: "Sorry, you are not MQL5 verified user. You can not take part in the Contest according to the rules."
One of the main rule for the contest that all the users should be verified.
I am suggesting to you to speak with the organizers on this russian thread (you can post in english so someone will reply and/or they will discuss the situation. Or you may pass MQL5 verification for example ...
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But I want to remind that promotion of the signals/skills etc is prohibited on the forum, but the organizers received the permissions from MetaQuotes for promotion of the signals which are participating in the Contest (the promotion should be done in contest' threads only).
Just for information.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome to the championship on treading and auto-trading month May 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.01 16:27
First place is for max profit, and the second place is for max possible profit with as less drawdown as possible.
So, two winning places.
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As to the rules ... this is not my rules. The people (users of the forum) organized this contest, they wrote to MetaQuotes admins for the permission on the following:
So, few traders organized it (for free), they received the permission from MQ (I think - the admins are monitoring the situation to be under control for example), the users discussed about the rules with the forum members using the public threads, some of the users decided to be a sponsor for this May contest (anyone can be a sponsor for May/June/... contest - look at monitoring website), ... and as a result - we are having Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes (№2 is for May).
Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes №1 was in April (the monitoring page is this one, and as you see - two traders won).
So, if you want to change the rules - speak with the people on the main registration thread here ... because it is not my rules and it is not MetaQuotes rules ...
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To make it shorter: I just hope that Inofficial Public Contest on the demo-accounts of MetaQuotes will be continuing with №3 (June), and №4 in July, and so on ...
@Sergey
Thanks for your more clearly comment. Very highly appreciate that.
Do not blame my comment, please.
I already think about if I won this contest what will happen? Could I pass MQL5 verification or not? Of course, not. ( I thought if I win this contest I will be one of sponsor members for next contest - now it's gone. )
So I am not interesting to bother any admins, sponsor members and anyone else. I just left this contest and that thread, because I am not interesting to share my personal information just for that contest. Also I can't speak russian.
I already removed my Signals for this contest. If anyone can remove my username from this contest that would be better for me.
Best of luck all Traders in world.
I received the information that the registration for the real accounts championship for July is started on the thread: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/192255
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Регистрация участников на чемпионат реал счетов (центы) Июль месяц 2017 года .
Yuriy Zaytsev, 2017.05.11 13:08
ATTENTION !
This Contest will be going with the agreement of MetaQuotes administration!
The rules are the following (subject to discuss) -
On the cent accounts, a sum of $ 10 (why 10 dollars in cents? I hope to understand the reason: it is difficult to get massive competition in the current economic situation on the accounts started from $100; because not all of users are ready to pay $100),
The beginning of the contest is still planned for July: 03.07.2017 (subject to discuss)
The rules are in the process of elaboration, let's take the current ones and probably just slightly correct it. I think there should not be any hard rules.
Those rules are preliminary ones.
Hello what are the leverage requirements?
Leverage = 100
Okay Thanks !