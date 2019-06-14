USD/CAD Analysis - page 50

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It's testing the resistance at 1.3065, if it breaks out above that level it will likely reach 1.3100.
 

The USDCAD is definately in a good resistance around the 1.3100 level, where we can also find the 55 day EMA. To the upside, the 1.3200 level may act as resistance also and the 1.3000 level may act as support. On the other hand, the pair is in a bearish trend as shown on the daily chart.

USDCAD daily

 
The pair bounced off from 1.3100 and is falling back towards 1.3000, if it breaks out below that support it may reach the last low at 1.2960.
 
The USDCAD does indeed bounces back down from the 1.3100 level and is heading to the 1.3000 level which could act as support. Below the 1.3000 level, its next support could be the 200 day EMA at the 1.2942 level. 
 
Alexander Londono:

Great rally on the USDCAD caused by the drop on oil. The 1.4100 may act as a temporary resistance, because if oil keeps dropping, there is no stopping this pair on its rally.

thanks
 
The pair did reach 1.2960 and today it broke out below that support level too. Next target will likely be at 1.2900.
 
USD/CAD fell below 1.2900 today although currently the pair has retraced back above that level. The trend is still bearish and the move to the downside will likely continue.
 
1.2742 would be a good opportunity to go long.
 
It bounced off from 1.2885 and it is testing the resistance at 1.3000. If it breaks out above that level it could move to the upside towards 1.3035.
 
The combine has nearly achieved the help at 1.2660. Regardless of whether it breaks beneath that help first there will probably be a retracement first. I most definitely will open yearns soon.
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