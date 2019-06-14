USD/CAD Analysis - page 50
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The USDCAD is definately in a good resistance around the 1.3100 level, where we can also find the 55 day EMA. To the upside, the 1.3200 level may act as resistance also and the 1.3000 level may act as support. On the other hand, the pair is in a bearish trend as shown on the daily chart.
Great rally on the USDCAD caused by the drop on oil. The 1.4100 may act as a temporary resistance, because if oil keeps dropping, there is no stopping this pair on its rally.