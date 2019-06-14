USD/CAD Analysis - page 47

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This pair has been boring lately. I expect some minor downturn.
 
USD/CAD is finally above 1.28, but let's see if bulls might fight 1.2840. 
 
The pair looks neutral, i'll be staying out for now. 
 
The Canadian dollar seems a bit weak lately. Maybe it's due for a correction.
 
It's a bit undecided. Let's see what NFP tomorrow will bring.
 
Intraday Elliottwave Analysis: USDCAD, still bullish

USDCAD traded in a boarder range this week.

Price declined 2 big figures after BOC.

But according to my system, both medium term and long term trend still point up.

So I did not sell it directly, now price do break higher again.

Although from an Elliottwave perspective, the wave pattern is not optimism, short term trend is still bullish.

For now we'll be cautious and wait for better opportunities.

Intraday Trade Idea: （spot 1.2942）

Sell Latentinterest Order:  1.3052

Buy Latentinterest Order:  1.2862

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1.30 could be tough to break, i think a correction is coming.
 
I'm planning to go short if it reached 1.3050.
 

The USD/CAD pair surged through the psychological 1.3000 handle today and the rally surpassed the late March high at 1.3046. The bulls reached daily high at 1.3066 but retreated to currently trade at 1.3010 however adding 100 around pips for the day. A daily close above the late March’s high at 1.3046 will vring additional stength for bulls to test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 bearish run at 1.3127. On the other hand the profit-taking provoked by the lastest rally might lead USD/CAD lower. In case of closing below 1.3000 barrier, which is providing first support now, deeper decline is extected towards 1.2910 – the 50% of above mentioned Fibo.

 
I'm bearish on the pair, i think we can expect a 200SMA reach with the month.
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