USD/CAD Analysis - page 45
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USDCAD in consolidation phase.May not breakout so soon
The first goal is achieved.
We move to the second goal in the third wave.
We are getting ready to go up. The rollback should end here. We are waiting for the first waves up at the timeframes M1-M5 and we enter.