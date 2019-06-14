USD/CAD Analysis - page 45

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The pair is showing strong upward momentum, bulls are eyeing 1.31.
 
Looking to go short soon.
 
The pair reversed to the downside. I think bears will revisit 1.2930.
 
Short entry seems like a good deal now.
 
USD/CAD is moving up nicely.
 

312

USDCAD in consolidation phase.May not breakout so soon

 
Although the pair closed below 1.29 I think bulls will regain it next week.
 

The first goal is achieved.
We move to the second goal in the third wave.

USDCAD

 
The Canadian dollar lost some points to the US dollar. US session could bring it back under 1.27.
 

We are getting ready to go up. The rollback should end here. We are waiting for the first waves up at the timeframes M1-M5 and we enter.

USDCAD

1...383940414243444546474849505152...62
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