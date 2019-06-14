USD/CAD Analysis - page 57
USD/CAD has almost reached 1.3070, a breakout above that level could lead to a further move to the upside towards 1.3100.
The pair found some resistance at 1.3090, now the question is whether it will manage to break out above that level and 1.3100. If it does next target will likely be at 1.3170.
Eurusd/gbpusd GBP/USD forecast EURUSD - Trends, Forecasts
The USD/CAD pair went to a high of 1.3116 on negative CAD data. Very close to my short entry at 1.3130. Let's see if it will get there.
More down moves expected
It found some resistance at 1.3125 and it is yet to break out above the last high at 1.3130, so now the question is whether the move to the upside will continue or there will be a retracement back towards 1.3070 and below.
GBP/USD forecast Eurusd/gbpusd EURUSD - Trends, Forecasts
The pair is still consolidating sideways below 1.3130, but it has also formed a shooting star candlestick below the same resistance on the daily time-frame, so a new move to the downside is quite likely.
Eurusd/gbpusd GBP/USD forecast Eur/usd
USD/CAD did begin moving to the downside and it is currently testing the support around 1.2970. A breakout below that level could lead to a further move to the downside towards 1.2900.
USDCAD broke the resistance at 1.3120. I think bulls will try to bring the pair up to 1.3230 and form a double top there.
It retraced back below 1.3120. The pair is consolidating sideways and there likely won't be a breakout before next week.
The pair did remain below the resistance at 1.3135, a breakout above that level could lead to a rally towards 1.3200.
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