USD/CAD Analysis - page 53

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USD/CAD is very bearish indeed. It did break out below 1.2980 and the move to the downside towards 1.2900 and then to 1.2800 will likely continue.
 
I am waiting price correction at next Support 1.2809 and 1.2776
Who knows USDCAD will be there.

Now still have small correction from current Support 1.2910
 
The USDCAD falls to the 55 week EMA at the 1.2926 level and it may form a double bottom at this level. If the pair keeps falling, then the 1.2852 level may act as support. To the upside, the 1.3000 level may act as resistance.
 
Will most likely open a long at 1.2885-90, it looks like it has potential.
 
USD/CAD reached 1.2900 and even broke out below it although it is currently consolidating around that level. The move to the downside will likely continue tomorrow.
 
The fundamentals caused some volatility on the USD/CAD charts today, but ultimately the pair did not break out above or below the sideways consolidation. The pair will likely continue testing 1.2900 until next week.
 
USD/CAD is retracing to the upside for now and it has formed a spinning top candlestick on the daily time-frame at 1.2900. Next target is likely at 1.3000.
 
Possible double bottom on the USDCAD daily chart around the 1.2884 level. The 200 day EMA around the 1.2970 level may act as resistance, though. 
 
The pair found some resistance at 1.2790 but the move to the upside will likely continue. That said, tomorrow there will be major fundamentals which will likely have a big effect on all USD pairs.
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