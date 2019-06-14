USD/CAD Analysis - page 44

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Dear colleagues!
There are such thoughts on USD / CAD.
The wave structure shows the trend development upward to target 1.2960. This is the yellow third wave. It should break through the level of 1.2915 and confirm the third green with a target of 1.3460.

USD/CAD

 
USD/CAD is stable around 1.27. I think the pair will consolidate before next upleg.
 
Looking to go short at around 1.2750.
 
USD/CAD is consolidating around 1.2770. It seems that bulls are taking deep breath before attacking the 1.28 handle.
 
The pair some a significant climb this week. Looking to short at 1.29.
 

The price moves in accordance with the forecast. Be careful! Soon roll back down!

USDCAD

 
It seems that the pair will regain the 1.30 level.
 
The Canadian dollar depreciated this week against the USD and EUR. More way to go imo.
 
mtllc:
It seems that the pair will regain the 1.30 level.

It's right.
But in the beginning you can sell up to 1.2580.
Now a good entry point down.

USDCAD

 

Last week the pair stalled at the 1.30 hurdle and then retreated lower. More important level is 1.2920, which is a triple top and where now USD/CAD is located. It’s obviously that bulls wil try to test 1.30 for another round.

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