USD/CAD Analysis - page 44
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Dear colleagues!
There are such thoughts on USD / CAD.
The wave structure shows the trend development upward to target 1.2960. This is the yellow third wave. It should break through the level of 1.2915 and confirm the third green with a target of 1.3460.
The price moves in accordance with the forecast. Be careful! Soon roll back down!
It seems that the pair will regain the 1.30 level.
It's right.
But in the beginning you can sell up to 1.2580.
Now a good entry point down.
Last week the pair stalled at the 1.30 hurdle and then retreated lower. More important level is 1.2920, which is a triple top and where now USD/CAD is located. It’s obviously that bulls wil try to test 1.30 for another round.