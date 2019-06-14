USD/CAD Analysis - page 60
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Levels for day starting 11/11/18
Friday was a great rally day for the Caddy. After breaking the previous day's high, we saw some sideways action before it continued its way up to finally be stopped by the sellers @ 1.3230.
It has been dropping since and buyers are now lined up @ 1.3159 and more @ 1.3138.
1.3066 & 1.3045 are showing as strong supports with huge stops just below.
Should it decide to rally before a size-able correction, I expect the sellers sitting scattered from 1.3252 to 1.3287 to be able to absorb the buying volume.
End of day
We saw a timely buy signal just before the 1.3195 level was tested. The market went on to rally & test the 1.3252 level. The day closed printing a new week/month high.
Tuesday S&R levels
The Loonie seems to be taking a breather before resuming its up move. Down move can be expected to be absorbed by buyers sitting @ 1.3180 & 1.3165. More volume seen at 1.3113 level.
On the up side, July high of 1.3288 is the target. That may not be an easy break and it may take more than a single try to go through it.