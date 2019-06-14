USD/CAD Analysis - page 60

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Incredible rally on the USDCAD caused by the drop on oil. The 1.4100 may go about as a transitory obstruction, in such a case that oil continues dropping, there is no ceasing this match on its rally.
 
USD/CAD did reach 1.3200 and broke out above that level, next week it will probably continue moving to the upside towards 1.3260.
 

Levels for day starting 11/11/18



Friday was a great rally day for the Caddy. After breaking the previous day's high, we saw some sideways action before it continued its way up to finally be stopped by the sellers @ 1.3230. 

It has been dropping since and buyers are now lined up @ 1.3159 and more @ 1.3138.

1.3066 & 1.3045 are showing as strong supports with huge stops just below. 

Should it decide to rally before a size-able correction, I expect the sellers sitting scattered from 1.3252 to 1.3287 to be able to absorb the buying volume.

 
USD/CAD is still consolidating sideways below 1.3220 although the move to the upside will likely continue soon. Next target is likely at 1.3250.
 

End of day 


We saw a timely buy signal just before the 1.3195 level was tested. The market went on to rally & test the 1.3252 level. The day closed printing a new week/month high.

Tuesday S&R levels 



The Loonie seems to be taking a breather before resuming its up move. Down move can be expected to be absorbed by buyers sitting @ 1.3180 & 1.3165. More volume seen at 1.3113 level.

On the up side, July high of 1.3288 is the target. That may not be an easy break and it may take more than a single try to go through it.

 
USD/CAD found some resistance at 1.3250 and is consolidating below that level. A breakout above it will likely lead to a rally above 1.3300 too.
 
Good selling point at 1.3260.
 
USD/CAD is consolidating sideways, a breakout below 1.3200 could lead to a further move to the downside towards 1.3100.
 
USD/CAD may bounce off from 1.3265 as it has formed a pair of spinning top candlesticks at that resistance on the daily time-frame.
 
The USDCAD drops below the 1.3200 level and it could drop to the 1.3100 level, where the 55 day EMA may also act as a support. Above the 1.3200 level, its next resistance could be the 1.3289 level. 
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